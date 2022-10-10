Tiffany Teo proposes few tweaks to add excitement to ONE Championship’s submission grappling rules

ONE Championship’s newest atomweight threat, Tiffany Teo, believes the promotion could improve its submission grappling ruleset.

Scoring a win in her atomweight debut against the returning ‘Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat, Teo established herself as an immediate threat in the division. The victory also locked ‘No Chill’ into the No.5 spot in the division rankings, replacing the formerly ranked Jihin Radzuan, who lost to fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Following her victory at ONE 161, Teo spoke to ONE Championship about a multitude of things, including the promotions rule set for submission grappling bouts.

“I feel like in the context of ONE Championship, it would be more exciting if you have like ADCC ruleset so you get to see them really trying to get takedowns, which is kinda more translateable to MMA, especially if you’re trying to attract the MMA fans. It’s more exciting also because when you watch MMA, you see two people try to strike first before shooting for a takedown and then you get to grappling.”

Tiffany Teo continued to talk about the ADCC rule set in comparison to ONE Championship by saying:

“If it’s a different ruleset and one person starts pulling guard, it’s such a huge difference, right? Because ADCC favors takedowns, and if you pull guard, it will be negative points. So you can pull guard, but you have to have the sense of urgency to get the finish. I feel like that makes both athletes more exciting in that sense with more incentive to go for a takedown and get a finish. I just think it’s more exciting to watch.”

Tiffany Teo impressed with Stamp Fairtex’s performance at ONE on Prime Video 2

The submission grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa isn’t the only contest that got TIffany Teo’s attention at ONE on Prime Video 2. The two-time strawweight title challenger revealed that she was particularly impressed with Stamp Fairtex’s big win over Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan at the event.

“Yeah, she landed a really nice elbow, really good timing on that. It was a really exciting fight, and I feel like that bout really hyped up the energy in the stadium. I feel like even without that elbow, Stamp would have still won that fight. I feel like when Jihin was trying to close the distance for the takedown, she was taking a lot of clean shots. So I felt that Stamp did more damage.”

With Tiffany Teo and Stamp Fairtex having a spot in the atomweight rankings and a shared interest in taking on reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee, a match-up between these two will certainly make sense. But for now, Teo will have to wait as Stamp is currently scheduled to face Muay Thai star Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules bout this January 2023.

