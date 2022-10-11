Tiffany Teo shares her thoughts on the mixed-rules bout between Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex in January

Two-time ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger Tiffany Teo has discussed Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex being on a collision course on US primetime on January 13 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. The superfight will go down in the history books as the second mixed-rules bout since Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X earlier this year.

Like its predecessor, this mixed-rules bout will feature alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA with the first round starting with the former. This likely leans to the advantage of the seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship 🤛 @AnissaMeksen



| Jan 13 | Get ready for fireworks when Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen throw down in an MMA x Muay Thai mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6! 🤜 #ONEonPrimeVideo6 | Jan 13 | #ONEChampionship Get ready for fireworks when Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen throw down in an MMA x Muay Thai mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6! 🤜💥🤛 @AnissaMeksen#ONEonPrimeVideo6 | Jan 13 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ylTth70Ofh

No.1-ranked strawweight contender Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo recently shared her thoughts about the two skilled strikers:

“In this mixed-rules bout, I do have Anissa winning. Even though there’s the MMA part, given Stamp’s skillset at this point in time, you don’t really see her going for takedowns and finishing her opponents on the ground."

She continued:

"As an MMA fighter, I guess striking is her advantage. But I feel like Stamp is still very comfortable just keeping it on the feet and trying to do Muay Thai. So I guess in this match, it’s going to end up with who has the better Muay Thai.”

Anissa Meksen has been vocal about her claims for the atomweight world title in Muay Thai and kickboxing. The French-Algerian star is 2-0 and has a lifetime Muay Thai/ kickboxing record of 103-5-0. If anyone has a good chance of becoming a world champion in either sport, it’s Anissa Meksen.

Conversely, former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex will make her return to the Muay Thai scene after taking the MMA world by storm. The Thai superstar worked her way up to the No.1 contender spot in MMA and is one of the most dominant strikers in the division.

In what will be a close fight between Meksen and Stamp, Tiffany Teo for one, is eager to watch the action unfold on January 13.

Tiffany Teo planned on calling out Angela Lee after beating Ritu Phogat at ONE on Prime Video 2

Singapore sensation Tiffany Teo, planned on calling out atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee made a valiant attempt to dethrone the ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. Her plans to be double-champ ended when Xiong won by unanimous decision after the final bell.

Lee wasn't the only one disappointed by the loss. Tiffany Teo also hoped Lee would win by decision but for another reason.

Teo said in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship that if Angela Lee had captured the crown at strawweight, it would've given her an easier pathway to challenge the mom-champ at her natural weight class:

“The best case scenario for me was if Angela Lee won. If I’m the top contender in strawweight, then it makes sense for that match to happen. I was at the stadium, I was ready to call her out if that happened.”

