Tiffany Teo doesn’t think Angela Lee can survive another body shot from Xiong Jing Nan

ONE Championship fans will finally witness the long-awaited trilogy bout between atomweight queen Angela Lee and reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

The two women have squared off on two separate occasions, with both encounters occurring in 2019 and ending with spectacular fifth-round finishes. With the series tied 1-1, the rubber match will go down as the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner on September 30.

Someone who will keep a close eye on the highly anticipated trilogy bout will be Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo, who is making her atomweight debut at ONE 161.

Sharing her thoughts on the U.S. primetime main event with ONE Championship, Teo said that that Angela Lee is susceptible to body attacks. She believes that is exactly how Xiong Jing Nan will defeat the woman they call ‘Unstoppable’.

“I do foresee Xiong finishing via body shot or a body kick because that’s definitely one thing that she has to realize, looking at Angela’s fights. That’s definitely one of Angela’s weaknesses - the body. I’m sure Xiong has a good team at Evolve trying to formulate a game plan looking to capitalize on that.”

Perhaps the strongest example of Teo’s comments came at ONE’s 10th-year anniversary showcase, ONE X. Angela Lee returned to defend her crown against No. 1 contender Stamp Fairtex.

In the first round, Stamp landed a nasty body shot that immediately sent Lee into retreat and nearly allowed the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion to score a massive upset.

Angela Lee survived and secured a second-round rear-naked choke. But as Teo stated, targeting Lee's body could be Xiong’s best chance at securing another highlight reel finish.

Stamp Fairtex believes Angela Lee showed cardio issues in their ONE X bout

At ONE X, Angela Lee returned after a nearly two-and-a-half-year layoff, giving birth to her daughter, Ava Marie, during that timeframe. When she returned, many fans and fellow fighters were uncertain about whether we would get the same fighter that had reigned over the atomweight division with an iron fist for so many years.

Those questions were answered in just under two rounds as ‘Unstoppable’ scored her eighth career submission victory inside the circle against Stamp Fairtex. It was another brilliant performance from Lee, though it wasn't without some early adversity.

As she heads into her second bout since returning in March, her ONE X opponent spoke about Lee in an interview with ONE Championship, specifically her cardio after such a long layoff.

“While this is Angela’s second fight after she returned from childbirth, in our last fight, I noticed that her cardio was still a bit off.”

Is Stamp Fairtex suggesting that Angela Lee will suffer cardio issues in her main event showdown with Xiong Jing Nan? Perhaps, but we will find out for certain in just a matter of days.

