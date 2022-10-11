“Both have so much power” - Tiffany Teo is torn on the Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker title clash

The world title match between superstar strikers John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade is such an interesting conundrum that even Tiffany Teo found it difficult to predict a clear winner between the two.

Lineker will defend his ONE bantamweight world title against the brash Andrade in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3. The event is set to go down on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Teo, a former ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger, said in an interview with ONE Championship that she can’t find a clear-cut winner between the two Brazilians.

She did point out, though, that whoever lands the first significant strike will have the advantage in the match. Tiffany Teo said:

“That’s a hard one. I feel like it’s a matter of who hits first. They both have so much power in their strikes, especially Andrade with his knee. Lineker loves to throw that overhand, so if Andrade times it, yeah. Or who knows, maybe they want to nullify their power and one person just goes to a takedown.”

She added:

“That’s a tricky one. I love both of them. I love their style of fighting. They’re exciting to watch. I don’t know who’s going to win that. I just feel like whoever lands that knockout shot first is going to win.”

Andrade and Lineker both have perfect records in ONE Championship and have six knockouts between them.

Lineker has been on a head-hunting spree in his past three fights, knocking out former bantamweight king Kevin Belingon and American contender Troy Worthen before doing the impossible against Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out this past March.

‘Hands of Stone’ knocked out Fernandes, who’s never been finished in ONE Championship, with a devastating left cross. In doing so, he claimed the ONE bantamweight world title.

Andrade, meanwhile, is on a streak of three straight first-round knockouts. Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il all fell to the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender.

Tiffany Teo felt animosity between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee

While Tiffany Teo can't see a definite outcome between Andrade and Lineker yet, what she saw in the last high-profile world title fight in ONE Championship is clear as day.

Teo was one of the millions who watched the blood feud between ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The two world champions fought in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 last month. Tiffany Teo witnessed how the arch-rivals wanted to tear each other apart.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Teo said that Xiong and Lee didn’t want a match, but a full-on brawl during their third meeting.

“I feel like they just really hate each other. There was a lot of f**k you energy in that fight. I expected the fight to be more technical, but I feel like they just wanted blood, and were like, ‘Let’s bang! Let’s finish each other!’ So it was less technical than I expected. I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate each other, they just want to kill each other right now!’"

