TikTok star Bryce Hall to invest in BKFC after impressive debut, says president David Feldman 

BKFC president David Feldman revealed social media influencer Bryce Hall is investing in the bare-knuckle fighting promotion.

In August of this year, Hall tested himself by becoming the first high-profile influencer to compete in bare-knuckle boxing. The 24-year-old was matched up against Gee Perez, who was 3-0 at the time, for BKFC 48: Dodson vs. Ridge.

Hall came out firing and quickly knocked down his opponent. Following the electric start, Perez seemed to be slowly taking over before suffering an arm injury, leading to a second-round TKO win for the social media influencer.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked David Feldman about Hall, and the BKFC president had this to say:

“It's a unique relationship with him. He’s actually gonna be investing in the BKFC, so he’s gonna be a part of the BKFC and we’ll figure out if he’s gonna fight again.”

Before defeating Gee Perez, Bryce Hall had only fought once in a boxing match against fellow social media influencer Austin McBroom. The June 2021 bout ended with McBroom winning by knockout in the third round.

David Feldman is open to Bryce Hall fighting under the BKFC banner but cautious of becoming an ‘influencer fight league’

Bryce Hall silenced the doubters by emerging victorious in his BKFC debut. With that said, some fans have called for Hall to return to bare-knuckle and test how far he can go. During the previously-mentioned interview on The MMA Hour, David Feldman had this to say about Hall fighting again:

“If [Bryce Hall] does [fight again in BKFC], I don’t wanna become, I’m not gonna say a clown show because it’s not, 1.3 million buys, but I’m not gonna become an influencer fight league. If I can get an influencer who wants to fight bare-knuckle and can fight a little bit, I think it works for us because we’ll do different things other promotions won’t do to get the viewership up.”

David Feldman’s reference to 1.3 million pay-per-view buys was the result of “The Prime Card” reportedly selling that impressive number. The influencer boxing event was on October 14, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the main event and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event.