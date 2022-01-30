Tim Kennedy voices support for Joe Rogan amid Spotify saga - "F*** cancel culture" 

In what comes as a breath of fresh air, Tim Kennedy has rallied to support Joe Rogan amid his Spotify-COVID-19 misinformation controversy. In the same post, the former UFC fighter expressed great displeasure with "cancel culture".

"It’s weird that you have to make a proclamation that you stand with a friend that ask questions and doesn’t accept the status quo. The only reason I have [Spotify] because [Joe Rogan] on it. F**k [Cancel culture] and screw every coward that supports any form of [Censorship]."

Check out Tim Kennedy's tweet below:

Joe Rogan and Spotify have found themselves in the eye of the storm after the UFC color commentator was called out for spreading COVID-19 misinformation on the extremely popular Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

However, The Verge reported that Dustee Jenkins, Spotify's head of global communications and public relations, had conducted a series of conversations about the same with concerned employees. They concluded that content streaming on the JRE podcast did not meet the threshold for removal.

The movement to take Rogan's podcast off Spotify was started by popular musician Neil Young. However, it has since gained a significant amount of momentum, as singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell declared that she will be following Young in his crusade against COVID-19 misinformation.

In an update on her website, Mitchell revealed that she had decided to remove all her music from the platform in solidarity with Neil Young.

Young's decision to pull his content from Spotify has exacted a heavy toll on the popular streaming platform. Spotify's market value fell by almost $2 billion over the course of three days after Young's move.

Joe Rogan comes under fire for recent podcast with Jordan Peterson

Joe Rogan recently found himself on the receiving end of criticism from climate scientists after a recent sit-down with Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Peterson questioned the efficacy of climate models and Rogan did little to challenge the claims that were being made by the controversial psychologist. His comments prompted condescension and ridicule from scientists.

Michael E. Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, offered his take on the same while in conversation with CNN:

"Such seemingly-comic nihilism would be funny if it weren't so dangerous. Similar anti-science spread by these two individuals about COVID-19 likely has and will continue to lead to fatalities. Even more will perish from extremely dangerous and deadly weather extremes if we fail to act on the climate crisis. So the promotion of misinformation about climate change is in some ways even more dangerous," said Mann.

Check out the entire episode of the JRE podcast with Jordan Peterson right here:

Peterson, however, has doubled down on his beliefs with a series of posts on social media, dismissing climate scientists' findings as mere hypotheses. He warned the general public against considering the data they presented as facts.

Dr Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson The past already happened. But the future is different. Models might be educated hypotheses. But they're still hypotheses. Not "facts." Not "the science." And certainly not "data." And they accumulate error across long time spans. The past already happened. But the future is different. Models might be educated hypotheses. But they're still hypotheses. Not "facts." Not "the science." And certainly not "data." And they accumulate error across long time spans.

Furthermore, the 59-year-old went on to challenge climate scientists to predict the stock market as accurately as they predict climate change.

Dr Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson The climate models can predict the past. Just like models of the stock market. I defy these "modellers" to predict one stock accurately for one year and to bet their own money on the outcome. And one stock is a lot less complex than "climate" particularly out a century. The climate models can predict the past. Just like models of the stock market. I defy these "modellers" to predict one stock accurately for one year and to bet their own money on the outcome. And one stock is a lot less complex than "climate" particularly out a century.

