Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora tickets: How to buy and how much does it cost to watch the fight live in Las Vegas?

The Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora live boxing event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on March 30, 2024. Australia's Tszyu, the son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, has risen to prominence as a top-tier pugilist over the past few years.

Tszyu was booked to fight former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman on March 30, 2024. However, Thurman suffered a biceps injury during training, which caused him to withdraw from their much-awaited showdown. The 'One Time's' withdrawal announcement was made on March 18.

In addition, it was confirmed that Tszyu would instead face a short-notice replacement opponent, towering American pugilist Sebastian Fundora. Many view the Australian athlete as the favorite to win the fight. Nevertheless, 'The Towering Inferno,' who's a former interim WBC super welterweight champion, would be aiming to upset the apple cart by beating Tszyu.

Given the buzz surrounding the fight, the Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora tickets are selling out quickly as the event is fast approaching. As per AXS, where fans can purchase tickets to the event, individual ticket prices range from $80 to $655.

The Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora ticket cost could vary in the days to come. Furthermore, according to the current listings on Viagogo, tickets for the event range from $86 to $1,303. It's believed that VIP tickets could cost more than $1,303.

Depending on the proximity to the ring and other conveniences, tickets can be availed at the $86-99, $99-136, $136-575, $575-1,303, and $1,303-plus price ranges.

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora ticket prices are indicative of the high stakes in the boxing match

Given the high stakes that come with the fight between 'The Soul Taker' and 'The Towering Inferno,' fan interest in it appears to be tremendously high. Tim Tszyu is incredibly close to securing a high-stakes fight against pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford this year.

The Tszyu vs. Fundora fight would have the former's WBO super welterweight title and the vacant WBC super welterweight title at stake.

Meanwhile, for his part, Terence Crawford recently exercised his clause as the WBO welterweight 'super champion,' and he's thereby made himself the mandatory challenger for the WBO super welterweight/light middleweight title. Ergo, 'Bud' could fight the Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora winner for the WBO super welterweight title.

Addressing his upcoming fight against 'The Towering Inferno, the undefeated Tim Tszyu suggested that it's just another obstacle that he'll successfully overcome en route to bigger matchups. In a recent tweet, 'The Soul Taker' indicated that he'd love to fight either Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. next. Tszyu's tweet read as follows:

"Fight for the ages upcoming @SebastianFundo1 unification time .. old school mentality. Then the big fish. Spence or Crawford."

Expand Tweet