“Time to buy some more Boeing stock” - UFC fighter Sean Strickland shares intriguing reaction to reports of American soldier casualties in Middle East

Sean Strickland recently shared his intriguing reactions after there were reports of an American soldier being a casualty in the Middle East.

The former UFC middleweight champion hasn't been the one to shy away from sharing his opinions or views on certain issues. He did just that when discussing the latest unfortunate casualty. He took to his X account and shared his thoughts on what transpired in the Middle East and mentioned that it could be a sign to make a stock purchase. He wrote:

"News headlines 'Enemy drone killed US soldiers in the Middle East'. Instead of why do we have American soldiers in middle east and Jordan. Time to buy some more Boeing stock."

Sean Strickland's tweet regarding American soldier casualty [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]

Strickland believes the unfortunate casualty will result in further conflict in the region. So, the reference to Boeing is because they manufacture a number of products, including planes, rockets, satellites, and missiles.

Sean Strickland reacts to Jon Anik's comments regarding MMA fans

Sean Strickland reacted after Jon Anik made comments regarding a portion of the MMA community, making him second guess how long he wants to call UFC fights for.

Anik made the comments during a recent episode of his Anik and Florian Podcast, where he noted that MMA has become very negative online and made a comparison to pro football in that he doesn't believe he would have to deal with that negativity.

The comments caught the attention of the former middleweight champion, who tweeted that the commentator should be grateful to be making a living calling fights rather than bashing the fanbase. He wrote:

"What I'd say to Jon Anik calling mma fans 'The lowest common denominator'. These people are why you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most. Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA. Also you guys are a bunch of savage c**ts. I'm here for it."

Sean Strickland's tweet regarding Jon Anik [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]