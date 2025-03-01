Tito Ortiz breaks silence on FBI director Kash Patel's plan for UFC-led training program for agents: "It’s not really supposed to be as a fight"

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz expressed a firm take on FBI Director Kash Patel’s proposal to integrate UFC training into the FBI’s physical fitness program. Patel’s proposal to collaborate with the UFC is part of his broader initiative to enhance the FBI’s focus on physical fitness and field operations.

Ad

Ortiz believes the initiative could improve agents' ability to handle physical confrontations effectively. Speaking in a recent appearance on Fox And Friends, the former UFC light heavyweight champion said that the program would not focus on fighting but on techniques to subdue suspects safely.

According to Ortiz, proper technique would ensure both the agent and the suspect avoid unnecessary harm during an arrest. He said:

"I think it’s a brilliant idea... But make sure you get the right fighters. It’s not really supposed to be as a fight, as if you’re gonna punch and kick anybody, but to subdue a person down to the ground to put handcuffs on them the safe way for both persons.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ortiz added:

"It’s just repetition [the process to make it effective]. Doing it over and over becomes muscle memory. Having muscle memory, you don’t even have to think about it. You don’t even have to act on it. It just becomes a reaction. That’s when you’re able to protect yourself and subdue somebody in that type of incident.”

Ad

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan talks about Kash Patel and government spending

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Kash Patel and the current political landscape during a recent podcast episode with Elon Musk.

Rogan discussed how Patel and others in the Donald Trump administration are reshaping government operations in ways never seen before. He also compared the current administration to Trump’s first term. According to Rogan, the previous Republican appointments included individuals who were not fully aligned with the administration’s goals.

Ad

Now, with Patel and others involved, there is a stronger effort to expose waste and inefficiency. Speaking on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"With this setup, the way it is right now, with Trump back in after all that happened to him, and with you [Musk] there, and with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi [Gabbard], and Kash Patel, it's like this is a wild time to find out what’s really going on. That’s never happened before. This is nothing like the first term. The first term, he [Trump] had a bunch of neocons in the cabinet and a bunch of shady people that he didn’t know. He had to appoint all these different people—maybe he got some bad picks. Now he’s had four years to stew on it."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (33:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.