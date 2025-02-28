The FBI reportedly wants a collaboration with the UFC, if the newly appointed director is to be believed. Elsewhere, the National Rugby League faced an ultimatum because of invitations extended to UFC CEO Dana White and US President Donald Trump.

FBI Director Kash Patel wants collaboration with the UFC

Newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel wants the UFC to help the national law enforcement agency with physical fitness and combat training.

Patel suggested on a teleconference call on Wednesday with the heads of the FBI's 55 field offices that they should establish a formal relationship with the UFC, according to a report by ABC News. This was his first time leading the call after being sworn in on Friday.

Patel's proposal has generated a significant amount of buzz on the internet, especially with Dana White's close ties with Donald Trump and two people who undoubtedly helped sway the votes - Joe Rogan and Elon Musk.

Geoff Neal weighs in on Islam Makhachev at welterweight

Islam Makhachev has voiced his interest in moving up to the 170-pound division multiple times. The only thing standing in his way is his close association with the current UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, whom he doesn't want to fight.

Geoff Neal, who beat Belal Muhammad in 2019, recently weighed in on Makhachev's potential move in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I feel like he'll be in the top ten for sure. As for becoming a champion or whatever... He's good enough. His wrestling is super good. He'll get through a lot of people, but I'll beat his a*s."

Listen to Geoff Neal's comments below (11:50):

Charity cuts ties with the NRL because of Dana White and Donald Trump

The National Rugby League inviting Donald Trump and Dana White to their season opener in Las Vegas on March 1 has stirred quite the controversy.

The Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys recently issued an invitation to the President of the United States on Fox & Friends. White was to be present to blow the Canberra Raiders' Viking horn but has reportedly turned it down due to a scheduling conflict.

This has led the Australian anti-domestic violence charity, White Ribbon, to cut ties with the NRL. The non-profit organization demanded that the NRL take down their promotional material in protest, and the rugby league obliged.

Check out White Ribbon Australia's CEO Merinda March's comments below:

Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation of E. Jean Carroll after allegations stemming from a 1996 incident. He was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. White, meanwhile, was caught on camera slapping his wife two years ago on New Year's Eve.

