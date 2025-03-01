"To fight a polar bear" - Fans react to Alex Pereira crawling and running over frozen lake ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313 

Netizens have reacted to a clip wherein reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira is seen running and crawling over a frozen lake. Pereira is set to clash against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, and week before the bout, several clips of 'Poatan' training have surfaced online.

Ad

The Brazilian was most recently seen wrestling in the snow with Glover Teixeira. Another clip has emerged in which 'Poatan' is seen wearing a yellow ski suit and running over a frozen lake, crawling and taking dips in icy cold water.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans were quick to chime in. One wrote:

"To fight a polar bear"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Preparing for whatever!!"

"All this just to stop a takedown 💀"

"Deep waters with Ankalaev"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Alex Pereira reveals that he won't train with Jon Jones anytime soon

Alex Pereira has previously expressed interest in working with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, mainly when the Brazilian was fighting at middleweight. However, 'Poatan' recently claimed that he won’t be training with 'Bones' anytime soon.

Ad

Pereira and Jones could cross paths in the future, as both UFC champions have expressed interest in fighting each other. As such, 'Poatan' thinks that perhaps training with 'Bones' isn’t a good idea at the moment, but he could work with the American in the future, after their potential superfight has concluded.

He told Bloddy Elbow:

“To be honest, I don’t think that makes as much sense any more. Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and basically mentioned Jon Jones. That’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans."

Ad

He added:

"So I wouldn’t want to go and train with him now, and then if we end up fighting, people will start saying a bunch of stuff about whatever in the fight. So I think it wouldn’t make sense now, but if we were to fight one day and then go train, I think it would make total sense."

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (10:54):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.