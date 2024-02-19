“Today I did it” – Saemapetch says he was motivated to prove the naysayers wrong in Mohamed Younes Rabah rematch

Saemapetch Fairtex did not only return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 19, but in doing so, the Thai superstar subsequently avenged his loss to Mohamed Younes Rabah in spectacular fashion.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate suffered his second defeat in three outings when the Muay Thai stars crossed paths at ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year.

That evening, Rabah dropped the Thai megastar with a couple of strikes and finished him with a knee at 2:29 of the opening stanza.

With that result as a blueprint of what many can expect from their rematch, Saemapetch was motivated to prove a point, especially to the doubters who presumed the Algerian striker would have his number from the get-go.

He had this to say to Sportskeeda MMA after his big win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, February 16. The 29-year-old shared:

“I’m very happy to be able to win today because there were so many people who said to me that no matter what I do, I wouldn’t win against him because he’s much bigger than me. But today, I did it, and I’m very happy.”

Watch the full interview here:

Saemapetch executes revenge to perfection vs. Rabah

As a competitive fighter with tonnes of experience, the No.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender knew what he had to do to gain redemption against ‘The Eagle’ just two months removed from their initial clash.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger left no room for error with a pristine display of striking, much to the approval of the sold-out crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

He entered the pocked with crisp punches and dropped Rabah seconds into the contest.

Sensing blood in the water, the Fairtex product shifted into fifth gear and dropped the Algerian star twice in quick succession to seal the victory at just 93 seconds of their tie.

With the victory, Saemapetch returned to the winner’s column and moved his record to 127-20-1.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.