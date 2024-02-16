“Beat him with the power of my eight weapons” – Mohamed Younes Rabah says complete Muay Thai carnage a certainty vs Saemapetch

Rumbles of controversy surrounded the debut victory of Mohamed Younes Rabah in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17 when he scored an opening round knockout finish over former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex.

Rabah accepted the fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, despite not having a full training camp.

Three months later, the 26-year-old Algerian will have the opportunity to redo his victory as he braces for an immediate rematch against the No.4-ranked contender on February 16 in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

Ahead of their second meeting, Mohamed Younes Rabah sat down with the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel and revealed his plan against Saemapetch by claiming:

“The last time, they gave me a fight on short notice, so it was very hard for me to get a plan and fix my weight. But everything's changed now. So I see myself beating him, I will beat him with the power of my eight weapons – all of them.”

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative promises to showcase all the striking techniques that he has in his arsenal to validate his previous triumph and officially crack a spot in the top five rankings.

Mohamed Younes Rabah believes that he can reassert his mastery against Saemapetch

Confidence and another professional win were not the only things that were boosted for Mohamed Younes Rabah after that come-from-behind victory against Saemapetch, because he also picked up a valuable lesson from it.

According to him, the 29-year-old Thai star has a ‘soft chin’ and he plans to target it once more in order to repeat that victory against him.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.