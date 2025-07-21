Tom Aspinall downplays Alex Pereira’s 240-pound clip, suspects 'Poatan's' scale stunt was strategic

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has reacted to Alex Pereira weighing 240 pounds. Aspinall stated that Pereira's scale stunt was strategic.Aspinall was crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport a couple of weeks back. He is now looking to fight other contenders. Alex Pereira recently shared a video clip showing himself weighing 240 pounds. This has sparked talks about a potential move up to heavyweight.Pereira was the dominant force in the light heavyweight division, stacking up wins against the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Jan Błachowicz. However, he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Magomedod Ankalev, which halted his momentum and cost him the title.The Englishman stated during an interview that he might be interested in potentially fighting Pereira. However, he has advised 'Poatan' to push for a rematch against Ankalaev. He also commended Pereira and his team for making headlines, but stated that it's normal for light heavyweights to bulk up to that weight.&quot;Yeah, any fight is interesting to me. I don't need much to be enticed into a fight with somebody. I'm the easiest guy. You just tell me when I'm fighting. But as far as [Pereira] is concerned, I think if I was him, I'd want to get a rematch and get the light heavyweight belt back. But I'm not him. So I don't know.&quot;Aspinall added:&quot;But I think the weight thing, the guy and his team know what they are doing on social media. They know how to make headlines, which is good. As far as I'm aware, that's quite normal for him and big light heavyweights to get up to like 240 [or] 250 [pounds]. I don't know. Maybe he is just teasing it.&quot;Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:Jon Jones hints at potential clash against Tom Aspinall at the White HouseJon Jones has hinted at a potential clash with Tom Aspinall at next year’s UFC White House card, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a UFC event set to take place on the White House grounds.Jones recently announced that he has come out of retirement and re-entered the testing pool. He expressed strong interest in competing on the White House card and stated that he would be willing to face whoever holds the heavyweight championship at that time.Check out Jon Jones' comments below: