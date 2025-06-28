Tom Aspinall explains the unique advantage he holds over the UFC’s heavyweight division: “Nobody knows”

Tom Aspinall is the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after being promoted from the interim titleholder following Jon Jones' retirement. Jones had previously held the heavyweight strap, but his decision to call time on his career has signaled a new era in the division.

The Mancunian appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show several days after it was confirmed that he was the undisputed champion. Aspinall discussed the unique position he has found himself in amongst his peers. He stated that he remains a mystery to any of his future opponents, believing that little is known about his strengths and weaknesses as a fighter.

Thr 32-year-old also declared the team he surrounds himself with to be the best in heavyweight MMA, saying this:

"I have the best heavyweight team in the world, in my opinion. Some of the best heavyweights and light heavyweights in the world train with us now. Our group is really tight, it's a tight-knit group of people who know what I'm all about, and that's amazing. Outside of that circle, nobody really knows me. I'm not going down to the [UFC Performance Institute], I'm not training at [American Top Team] and these really popular gyms where everyone has access to me."

He continued:

"Yeah, we put stuff out on YouTube. But it's all censored. I'm not putting stuff out there about my actual game. I am this massive mystery to everybody, and nobody knows anything about me apart from a couple of minutes here and there in the octagon."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (19:45):

Israel Adesanya is confident that Tom Aspinall will fight Jon Jones in the future

Jon Jones has been accused of ducking Tom Aspinall on several occasions, due to the former heavyweight champion's lack of interest in a title unification bout with then-interim champion Aspinall. Following his decision to retire from MMA, the accusations that 'Bones' was scared to face the Mancunian have continued to echo throughout the MMA world.

But former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has predicted that Aspinall vs. Jones will take place in the future. 'The Last Stylebender' recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed the heavyweight title picture, saying:

"I think he'll fight Tom [Aspinall]. It's too much money. They offered him what $20-30 million, I heard. I think he'll come back. It'll even be bigger by the time he comes back 'cause Tom would have had like two fights or three and built up his own legacy as well."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones below (24:40):

