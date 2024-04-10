Tom Aspinall eyes an interim title defense in Manchester instead of waiting for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to take place 

Tom Aspinall isn't interested in waiting for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title before he returns to action.

The Manchunian has instead circled a potential pay-per-view in Manchester, England, later this year as the stage for him to defend his interim heavyweight title.

After defeating Sergei Pavlovich via first-round KO at UFC 295 to win the interim belt, the 30-year-old took to social media to call for a clash with the undisputed champion, Jones.

But 'Bones' shared little interest in facing the interim champion, and it seems that Aspinall has moved on from the potential clash with hopes of securing a hometown title fight instead.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Manchunian discussed UFC CEO Dana White's comments about a potential pay-per-view card in the Rainy City. He said this:

"That's what I'm hearing, I don't actually know, I need to find out this weekend. That's what I'm hearing... I don't think it's confirmed that it's Manchester, yet. But I've heard strong rumors that it's [there]."

He continued:

"Excellent, that's great. I want to fight... There's a lot of controversy with my position in the division, at the moment... A lot of people are like, 'Just wait. You shouldn't have to defend [the interim title].' Do you really think I'm gonna sit in Manchester and watch a show in my home town, and watch an event and not fight."

Watch Tom Aspinall's interview below (24:25):

Ciryl Gane responds to Tom Aspinall for claiming the Frenchman avoided a fight with him

During Tom Aspinall's recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he claimed that Ciryl Gane had turned down a fight against him more than once.

Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to win the interim heavyweight title and stated that he was only granted the title shot after Gane turned down the fight with Pavlovich.

The Manchunian also claimed that the Frenchman had avoided a fight with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes, as stated by Blaydes.

But the former heavyweight title challenger took to X following Aspinall's claim to share his response. He wrote this:

"@AspinallMMA, I never, ever say no to any challenge or opponent. Blaydes was never an option. They said Pavlovich, I said yes. Don't worry, I'll see you in September, stop tripping."

See Ciryl Gane's response to Tom Aspinall below:

