Tom Aspinall hints at major UFC heavyweight shakeup announcement coming May 28

Reigning interim UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall has been inactive for ten months as he angles for the opportunity to face Jon Jones. Aspinall recently teased that there will be some form of announcement coming in the next two days, however, he did not reveal what it would be.

Aspinall shared a cryptic clip on Instagram, embedded with the date "28.05.2025" and captioned it:

"Heavyweight news. Coming soon ⏳"

Check out Tom Aspinall's post below:

While Aspinall certainly got fans riled up with his announcement, he later added in the comments section of his Instagram post that the UFC announces his fights and not him. He continued to troll fans by claiming that he will be fighting for the "interim of the interim BMF UFC heavyweight title."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Tom Aspinall's comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Jones recently made headlines when he claimed that he is done fighting during a FaceTime call with Kamil Gadzhiev, after the latter suggested he has ten years left. The heavyweight champion has previously shared that the UFC knows his plans, but have chosen not to make an announcement. There has been speculation that he will either return at Madison Square Garden in November or retire.

Georges St-Pierre advises Tom Aspinall to focus on "next task"

Georges St-Pierre recently weighed in on Tom Aspinall's decision to remain inactive while awaiting a potential clash with Jon Jones. The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he claimed that Aspinall should focus on the next task, stating:

"I think Tommy needs to focus on the next task... If he's only focusing on Jon Jones and if Jon Jones does not come back right away, he's not focusing on the right thing. He needs to focus on what is next, the next path, because the rest, it's a distraction."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

St-Pierre claimed that Jones is the best fighter, while acknowledging that Aspinall wants to beat the best. He added, however, that the Brit should focus his energy elsewhere as a matchup with 'Bones' is out of his control.

The UFC Hall of Famer noted that focusing on the next task would allow Aspinall to build his legacy. While St-Pierre revealed that he hopes to see the matchup take place, he added that he understands both fighters' point of view.

