Tom Aspinall makes the cut as Jon Jones reveals his three-man dream team

Jon Jones continues to play social media mind games with Tom Aspinall by adding him to his "Dirty Boxing team."

Dirty Boxing Championship, which is partially owned by Jones and Mike Perry, recently shared an interactive question on Instagram.

The social media post asked fans and fighters to pick a team of superstars with $10 based on the following prices:

$5: Jon Jones, Mike Perry, and Yoel Romero

$3: Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Max Holloway

$2: Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

Jon Jones responded in the comment section, surprisingly adding Tom Aspinall to his team:

"Yoel, Alex, Tom 🔥"

Jones' comment

Jones has created controversy in the MMA community over the last few months for not committing to a fight against Aspinall.

Aspinall has won and defended the UFC interim heavyweight title while waiting for Jones to fight Stipe Miocic.

'Bones' successfully defeated Miocic in November 2024 for his first heavyweight title defense. Jones initially claimed he wanted more money to fight Aspinall, a request that the UFC reportedly agreed to.

Since then, Jones has sent mixed signals about bones" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">what's next in his fighting career, arguably teasing the waiting Aspinall at times.

Jon Jones responds to fan accusing him of being retired

Earlier this month, Jon Jones was more active on X, while coaching on Alf Reality, a Russian version of 'The Ultimate Fighter' created by Hype Fighting Championship, in Thailand.

One fan asked Jones the following question:

"How does it feel to be retired ?"

Jones responded by saying:

"I don’t know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life, I’m growing in different ways."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Jones has also stated the UFC is aware of his plans, claiming he's unsure why the promotion hasn't informed fans.

Meanwhile, Aspinall, aged 32, remains sidelined during arguably the prime of his fighting career.

The Englishman is coming off three consecutive wins, all knockouts, including two for the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich (November 2023) and Curtis Blaydes (July 2024).

