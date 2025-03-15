Tom Aspinall ranks UFC fighters, Former champ isn't a fan of Power Slap, Nate Diaz talks MMA return: MMA News Roundup

Tom Aspinall ranks UFC fighters, A former champion gets honest about Dana White's Power Slap and Nate Diaz talks potential MMA return.

Find out more details in today's (Mar. 15) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Tom Aspinall ranks fellow UFC fighters out of 10

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently got honest while discussing his fellow fighters in the promotion after he was asked to rank their abilities in the octagon out of 10.

Uploaded as a YouTube short on his channel, the Mancunian had just finished a training session when he was asked to rank fighters on the roster. His attention immediately focused on Jon Jones, as the pair are believed to be in discussions about a potential unification clash this summer.

According to Aspinall, 'Bones' and Dricus du Plessis are both 9.5 out of 10. He then scored Alexander Volkanovski as 9, Jiri Prochazka at 8.5 and Michael Chandler, who he scored a 7.

Watch the video here:

#2. UFC legend shares unfiltered opinion on Dana White's Power Slap

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra recently shared his thoughts on Dana White's controversial Power Slap promotion.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast, Serra was asked if he had attended any of the Power Slap events life, as many current fighters and legends are often spotted in the crowd.

Serra admitted he hadn't been to any events and wasn't planning to either, as he's not really a fan of the sport due to the dangers associated with it. He explained:

"Dana's a good buddy of mine so I don't want to sh*t on anything he's doing but it's not really my cup of tea... I think it's kind of whacky, the coin toss is really huge in this one. In other games it's like, 'Oh I lost the coin toss, I don't get the ball.' In this [Power Slap] its 'Oh I lost the coin toss, I hope I don't get get dementia.'"

Check out Matt Serra's comments below (1:14:55):

#1. Nate Diaz issues verdict on potential UFC return

MMA star Nate Diaz has revealed he plans on returning to the octagon in order to win a title.

The Stockton native hasn't fought for the promotion since 2022, when he defeated fellow legend Tony Ferguson. He has since tried his hand at boxing, facing both Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, but has now indicated he hopes to return to MMA soon.

Speaking in a recent interview with Full Violence, Diaz said:

“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment. But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (0:15):

