Tom Aspinall's father blasts UFC and Jon Jones over frustrating wait for heavyweight title fight

The UFC and heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones have angered interim champion Tom Aspinall's father by failing to finalize the heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall.

While there has been plenty of talk about the matchup, nothing has materialized, leading to frustration from the Brit's father, Andy Aspinall, under whose tutelage the 32-year-old trains.

In a recent YouTube video on his son's YouTube channel, Andy said:

"It's stupid. I have no idea the reason why the UFC don't want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones. 'Stay tuned'. That's the message they wanted Tom to give out to people... We're in April now, still waiting for [Jon] to say 'I'll have a fight' or 'I'll not have a fight'."

He added:

"I don't really understand that. He's a fighter who should be having fights. Why's [Jon] still sat around not giving an answer as to whether he's gonna fight or not."

Check out Tom Aspinall's father's comments below:

Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Dana White previously guaranteed that Jon Jones would face Tom Aspinall at some point in 2025. The UFC CEO was asked for an update on the matchup at the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser.

White said:

"Everything you hear is bulls**t until we say it... I've said it many times that that's the fight that we want to make this year... Still super confident [that the fight happens]."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

'Bones' has not publicly commented on his negotiations with the UFC or when he plans to return. The speculation has been that he would likely fight when the promotion has its annual trip to Madison Square Garden in November. It is unclear if the UFC will meet his asking price, which has been rumored to be $30 million.

Caleb Gebrewold



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

