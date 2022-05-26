"He's interested in it" - Tom Aspinall believes Tyson Fury enjoys grappling and kicking, suggests it should be included in potential crossover fight against Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall has addressed a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover fight. Speaking to Sky Sports, Aspinall alluded to the fact that many believed the crossover fight would primarily be a boxing match contested with 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Aspinall feels the smaller gloves would benefit Ngannou, but Fury would still have the advantage since the latter’s one of the best boxers ever. Nevertheless, the Englishman noted that 'The Predator', an exceptional KO artist, does have a puncher’s chance:

“Little gloves, for sure, and five-minute rounds, that would definitely make it a little bit even. And I think they should do like, first round boxing only. Second round, maybe like, boxing and low kicks. And third round, I don’t know, boxing, low kicks, and clinching. I think something like that would make it a bit more even.”

Furthermore, Aspinall proposed that the matchup should allow the use of kicks, clinching, and five-minute rounds, which would help make it relatively fair for Ngannou. This is largely because professional boxing comprises three-minute rounds whereas MMA has five-minute rounds:

“I’ve grappled with him [Fury] before, yeah. He’s interested in it. So, I know he’s done bits of grappling, bits of kicks, and all that. He was down in our gym training with Darren Till before, doing kicks on the pads and all that stuff. So, he’s definitely got interest in it. So, I don’t know. I’d love to see it, though.”

Watch Tom Aspinall discuss a possible Fury vs. Ngannou matchup in the video below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



UFC fighter Tom Aspinall on Tyson Fury potentially fighting Francis Ngannou in a crossover fight. 🗣️ 'He's interested in it. He's done grappling & kicks' 🦵UFC fighter Tom Aspinall on Tyson Fury potentially fighting Francis Ngannou in a crossover fight. 🗣️ 'He's interested in it. He's done grappling & kicks' 🦵👀UFC fighter Tom Aspinall on Tyson Fury potentially fighting Francis Ngannou in a crossover fight. https://t.co/rdPoFoDpTv

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall could dethrone Francis Ngannou and dominate in boxing as well

On his Believe You Me podcast earlier this year, MMA legend Michael Bisping lauded Tom Aspinall for his well-roundedness and claimed that Aspinall is capable of dethroning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"I'm not saying right here, right now, that [Tom Aspinall] beats Francis Ngannou. I'm saying there's a really good f***ing chance he beats Francis Ngannou.”

Watch the full video below:

‘The Count’ emphasized that Aspinall “could go into boxing and dominate there as well.” Presently, Aspinall is set to fight Curtis Blaydes at UFC London on July 23rd. Meanwhile, Ngannou has clarified that he won’t re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in boxing.

The currently-injured Ngannou, who’s likely to return next year, has been lobbying to face Tyson Fury in a crossover mixed rules fight. While 'The Predator' and Fury have both expressed interest in the fight, it remains unclear whether the UFC will permit their reigning champion to compete against the current heavyweight boxing kingpin.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

Edited by David Andrew