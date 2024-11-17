  • home icon
  Tom Aspinall shares inside info about Dana White and Hunter Campbell 'confirming' Jon Jones is next 

By Liam Fresen
Modified Nov 17, 2024 21:23 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) says that Hunter Campbell (middle left) and Dana White (middle right) hinted at Jon Jones (right) being next [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall's latest comments will give hope to his fans that a title unification bout with Jon Jones is on the horizon. 'Bones' successfully defended his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, with Aspinall in attendance.

The Mancunian currently holds the interim heavyweight title, and was the official back-up fighter for Jones vs. Miocic. But with both fighters making it to the octagon without a hitch, the 31-year-old was able to watch their clash from the front row.

The New York native secured his first heavyweight title defense after landing a brutal spinning back kick in Round 3 that floored Miocic. He followed up with several strikes on the ground before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Jones remained coy about his next opponent during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. But Aspinall's appearance on ESPN MMA's broadcast desk alongside Chael Sonnen and Paul Felder shed more light on the heavyweight title picture.

He shared his interaction with UFC CEO Dana White and CBO Hunter Campbell, and said:

"When Jones was doing his [post-fight] speech, I was looking directly at the UFC brass, Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] and both of them turned to me at the same time and pointed at me and winked. At the same time. To me, that says [there is] something big in the pipeline. As I said a moment ago, it's the biggest fight."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments below (6:05):

Jon Jones discusses potential Tom Aspinall clash

During UFC 309 fight week, Jon Jones made headlines with his choice of words for Tom Aspinall, labeling him as an "annoying a**hole". There was much confusion surrounding the origin of Jones' feelings, with Aspinall having grown into one of the most popular fighters on the roster over recent years.

'Bones' made it clear that he had no interest in facing the Manchunian, much to the frustration of fans.

Following his win over Stipe Miocic, the two-division champion appeared at the post-fight press conference and discussed a potential clash with Aspinall. He said:

"He's annoying to me... He annoys me, I get to you guys you find it entertaining... And I just don't like him. At the end of the day if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated. I want that f**k you money, honestly."

Catch Jon Jones discuss facing Tom Aspinall below (16:00):

Edited by Tejas Rathi
