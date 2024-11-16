Tom Aspinall shares prediction for UFC 309 co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently provided predictions for this weekend's UFC 309 pay-per-view. Since his division's undisputed belt will be on the line in the main event, the English fighter will be keeping a close eye on the evening's headlining bout.

Still, Aspinall will also be watching the entire card, especially the co-main event fight, a rematch between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The two met for the first time back in 2021, when 'do Bronx' finished 'Iron' for the belt in the second round via TKO.

Aspinall's predictions for some of the biggest bouts slated for UFC 309 are as follows:

"Chris Weidman vs. Erik Anders. I'm gonna go for Chris Weidman. Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig. I tihnk it's a tough fight but I'm gonna take the person that I know best. And I'm gonna take Paul Craig in that one. Charles Oliveira vs. Mike Chandler. I'm gonna go Oliveira. He did it once. He can do it again."

Sharing his pick for the Jones vs. Miocic main event, Aspinall said:

"Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic. I think, you'll never know at heavyweight. Heavyweight MMA. But I'm gonna give the edge to Jon Jones. I think Jon Jones is gonna take it via a late stoppage."

Jon Jones isn't interested in a unification bout with Tom Aspinall, wants Alex Pereira instead

Despite fans, UFC CEO Dana White, and Tom Aspinall himself campaigning for a unification bout between the interim heavyweight titleholder and the winner of UFC 309's main event, not everyone involved is interested. Jon Jones, who is favored to defend his throne successfully, isn't keen on unifying the belts against Aspinall.

In an interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube, 'Bones' had this to say about the heavy-handed Englishman:

"I feel like Tom Aspinall is, I don't want to say 'nobody', but he just hasn't proven anything. He hasn't done anything... I'm not here to gamble someone else making a name off of me. I'm here to compete against the guys where, when we look back ten years from now, it'll be like, 'Jon Jones fought this guy and that guy and this legend and this champion.'"

If he's not fighting Aspinall, who is Jones interested in facing next? The UFC heavyweight champion added:

"If there were to be a fight [with] a guy that's still on the UFC roster that would be, not only financially worth it, but 'legacy' worth it, it would be Alex Pereira."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (7:56):

