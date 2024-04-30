Tom Aspinall shares thoughts on UFC 304 start time in Manchester, believes it's "not fair on the UK fans" 

Tom Aspinall recently discussed his concerns regarding the start time for UFC 304 in Manchester. He feels that watching the pay-per-view event live in the early morning is unfair to the fans in the UK.

Aspinall has not fought since winning the UFC interim heavyweight title by first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He previously provided an update on his return and mentioned the promotion's return to Manchester.

In a video published on his TikTok, Aspinall said:

"I had a meeting with the UFC. It has now been confirmed that I am fighting on UFC Manchester. So, I’m back home preparing for that now. I’ve started the early stages of training camp. I’m just waiting for my opponent to accept [the fight].''

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on the UFC's return to Manchester below:

However, the event's timing has been advertised as 11 p.m. BST for the preliminary card and 3 a.m. BST for the main card. Aspinall has already criticized the decision, which is intended to cater to US viewers.

Aspinall recently showed his disapproval of the event's timing on his YouTube channel, saying:

''As a fan who wants to watch it live, I think it is absolutely terrible. It’s just not fair on the fans, not fair on the UK fans.''

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Aspinall had been eyeing a fight with either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic. However, the fighters and the promotion have stated time and time again that their scheduled bout is the priority. Rather than wait for the winner of that fight, the interim heavyweight champion would probably defend his title against another heavyweight contender.

Tom Aspinall accuses Ciryl Gane of avoiding potential match

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Tom Aspinall claimed that Ciryl Gane has declined several offers to fight him:

"I asked for him, years ago, didn't want it then. Then when I asked for him in Paris, they flew me over, we tried to make that fight. He didn't want it then. And we'll see what the UFC wants to do."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Ciryl Gane below:

Aspinall added that he's not fond of 'Bon Gamin's' method of doing business. He did state, though, that if the UFC wanted him to fight the No.2-ranked heavyweight, he would accept the bout.