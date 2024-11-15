Tom Aspinall subtly drops Dana White reference when explaining reason Jon Jones is ducking him: "Less risk and more money"

Tom Aspinall recently referenced Dana White when explaining the reason he believes that Jon Jones is ducking him. The Englishman has expressed interest in fighting 'Bones', however that same interest hasn't been reciprocated.

During his pre-fight media availability, 'Bones' said that he would rather fight Alex Pereira because he has been more respectful toward him and claimed the interim champion squandered his chance. Those comments weren't met with a positive response as fans erupted and chanted Aspinall's name after UFC CEO Dana White said the winner of the main event should fight the Englishman next.

During his appearance on the 'UFC 309: Morning Weigh In Show', the interim heavyweight champion responded when Din Thomas asked whether he truly believes 'Bones' is ducking him. Aspinall mentioned that he does in fact believe so and subtly referenced White's comments about Francis Ngannou when he departed the promotion:

"Yeah, [Jones] is. He definitely is [ducking me]. I think that there's just an easier path for him and I understand it. I do understand it completely. I understand that there's bigger fights out there for him with way less risk and way more money. I understand it. But in all honesty, do I think he's ducking me? Absolutely." [56:27]

Tom Aspinall discusses whether Jon Jones is ducking him as a negotiation tactic

In addition, Tom Aspinall discussed the idea of Jon Jones ducking him as a negotiation tactic.

During the aforementioned appearance, Aspinall responded to Laura Sanko when asked whether Jones' reluctance to fight him could be his way of negotiating through the media in an attempt of securing a more lucrative payday:

"[Jones] could have had the easiest cop out ever and just said, 'I'm just focusing on Stipe this week'. That's what I would have done...But he hasn't said that which makes me think is he just trolling everybody?...I don't know him at all but I think that can he be that dumb to just flat out say, 'No', in front of everybody?...I think maybe it might be a little technique to try and push the fight down the line or something. I have no idea." [58:07]

