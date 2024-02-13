Tom Aspinall theorizes why his "heroes" Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are avoiding a fight with him

Tom Aspinall has expressed an interest in facing Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic next. However, the two mixed martial arts legends, with the support of the UFC, remain committed to facing one another in their next bout. The No.1-ranked heavyweight recently revealed that he believes he is too dangerous of an opponent.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Aspinall stated:

"I'm too dangerous, man. I'm too risky. I'm too risky. Simple. I'm too risky for these guys. Who knows, maybe one day when the shoe is on the other foot and I'm on the back end of my career and I get put in a situation like that, I'll do the same thing. I'm not blaming anybody."

Aspinall continued:

"I want to say how much respect I have for both guys. Like, these guys are freaking heroes of mine. That is part of the reason that I would love to get the opportunity to fight them, but if it's not happening, it's not happening and the crying is over."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic below:

While Aspinall has angled for the opportunity to face either Jones or Miocic, both fighters have revealed that the latter remains the opponent for the former's first heavyweight title defense. Furthermore, both have teased that their respective legendary mixed martial arts careers could come to a conclusion following the bout.

Tom Aspinall reveals that he is planning to be the best heavyweight of all time

Tom Aspinall has found plenty of success in his mixed martial arts career, compiling a 14-3 record. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No.1-ranked heavyweight revealed that he plans to be the best heavyweight of all time by the time his career concludes, stating:

"When I first started this sport, me and my dad, we had this dream that I'm going to be the heavyweight champion. That I'm going to go down as the best heavyweight in history and, to be honest with you, I ain't going to let nothing or nobody hold me back. No Jon Jones, no Stipe Miocic, no Dana White, no UFC politics."

He continued:

"If they don't want to be involved with it, I respect their decision, I respect the moves that they're making, I respect Jon Jones and everything that he's done, I respect the UFC's decision, but they're not holding me back, man. I'm going to be the best heavyweight ever."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on being the best heavyweight of all-time below:

While Aspinall has established himself as one of the top active fighters in the heavyweight division, he has a long way to go before proving he is the best fighter the division has ever seen. It is unclear who the No.1-ranked heavyweight will face in his next bout as he awaits the opportunity to fight for the undisputed title.