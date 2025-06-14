Tom Aspinall will “wipe the floor” with Jon Jones if they fight, believes GLORY kickboxing champion

Jon Jones will be in serious trouble against Tom Aspinall should the pair find themselves facing off in the hallowed octagon. At least that's what Aspinall's part-time training partner Rico Verhoeven believes. Verhoeven has been widely regarded as the best heavyweight kickboxer in the world for several years. He has held the GLORY heavyweight kickboxing title since 2015 and has not lost a single bout in that same period.

Aspinall has traveled to the Netherlands to develop his skillset for years and has trained with Verhoeven many times. The Dutch kickboxing champion holds the UFC interim champion in immensely high regard. He was recently interviewed by MMAFighting, where he discussed a potential clash between Jones and Aspinall.

He said:

"He's gonna wipe the floor with Jon Jones... Jones doesn't have a chance against Aspinall. Mark my words. Tom Aspinall is a freaking monster on his feet and on the ground. I truly believe that Jones has never faced somebody that is that good on his feet. On the ground he's faced some guys that are pretty good. But on his feet, I think Tom would even do [well] in the kickboxing ring."

Check out Rico Verhoeven's comments below:

'Bones' has held the UFC heavyweight title since UFC 285 in March 2023, where he defeated Ciryl Gane. However, Jones appears reluctant to fight interim champion Aspinall in a title unification bout, much to the Brit's frustration.

Dana White remains firm that Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' only fight

Jon Jones has made his lack of interest in facing Tom Aspinall in a title unification fight abundantly clear. However, in recent weeks, the UFC heavyweight kingpin has hinted at being open to facing Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion and current PFL heavyweight title holder.

During Ngannou's UFC title reign from 2022 to 2023, fans had hoped that a mega-fight against 'Bones' could be made, given Jones' decision to move to heavyweight in 2020. But the matchup did not materialize, and 'The Predator' parted ways with the promotion.

With Jones signaling interest in a potential bout against Ngannou, UFC CEO Dana White was asked if there was a possibility of the clash being made. White's comments came during the post-fight press conference following UFC 316 on June 7, where he said:

"It's Aspinall's fight. We've been talking to this kid forever about it. It's his fight... We'll figure it out."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jon Jones' next fight below (9:50):

