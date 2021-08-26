Tommy Fury previews Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury is set to fight on the same card as Jake Paul on August 29th. He recently opened up about how the main event between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will shake out. As far as he is concerned, the fighter with the stronger chin will most likely emerge triumphant.

While in conversation with journalists during the pre-fight media scrum, Tommy Fury offered his candid opinion on the highly anticipated fight.

In John Fury training camps, he prepares @tommytntfury for every fight like it's a world title bout 👑#FuryTaylor | BT Sport Box Office | August 29 pic.twitter.com/87sQ03bABG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 25, 2021

He went on to compare their experiences in their respective combat sports careers so far. When asked about Jake Paul's chances of emerging as the victor over Tyron Woodley, Tommy Fury said:

"It's hard to say. Woodley's been fighting his whole life. Woodley knows what it's like to be in a fight. He knows how to handle himself when he's hurt. Woodley should come through for this one on Sunday. But Jake's Jake. He's been doing this every single day, a lot longer boxing-wise than Woodley."

Tommy Fury believes the Tyron Woodley fight will test Jake Paul's endurance

In the same interview, Fury went on to detail exactly how important a strong chin and the ability to absorb damage will be. This is where Woodley holds the upper hand compared to Paul. As a veteran of a number of hard-fought fights, Woodley has the technical know-how to control 'The Problem Child' and push him to the ropes:

"The main thing that we're looking for here on Sunday is to see how Jake performs when his back's against the ropes, he's been hit and he's been hurt. See how he comes through that," declared Fury.

Another aspect that could set this fight apart is it could last much longer than any of Jake Paul's previous encounters in the squared circle. Therefore, endurance will play a vital role in determining the victor of this clash.

Who do you think will emerge triumphant? Sound off in the comments!

Catch the entire segment with Tommy Fury right here:

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Jack Cunningham