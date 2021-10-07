Tommy Fury reveals details of his backstage interaction with Jake Paul at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tommy Fury made his US debut against Anthony Taylor on a Showtime pay-per-view card at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in August. The event was headlined by a clash between Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

While Fury won his bout via unanimous decision, Paul managed to reel in a controversial split decision victory. After their respective bouts, the pair were seen backstage in a heated exchange. Fury has now revealed the details of his interaction with 'The Problem Child'.

According to Tommy Fury, Paul came up to his face while he was doing an interview with BT Sport. The Englishman claims to have stood his ground unflinched and asked the YouTuber-turned-boxer to stop ducking him. Fury recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I was just simply doing an interview with BT Sport and then he comes walking up the corridor with about 400 men behind him. And I don't really pay any attention as you've seen now in the video. I stood there, I looked at him and he came right up to me face, I didn't flinch. And I just said to him, 'stop running and take the fight.'"

Watch the heated exchange between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul below:

Tommy Fury thinks he is too good for Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is confident he could overwhelm Jake Paul inside the boxing ring. According to 'TNT', a bout between himself and the American would be a mismatch considering their skillsets.

While Paul has offered some money for the potential matchup, Fury is unsure of the YouTuber's real intentions.

“I’m ready, like I’ve said all along. This fight, anybody who knows me and has seen me train in the gym and has seen my performances in other fights knows that I’m way too much for Jake Paul and knows this is a mismatch. So whether he really wants that fight, I don’t know. I know he’s offered some money about it. I know he’s done this and done that, but the offers that he was putting in were terrible."

Watch Tommy Fury's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

