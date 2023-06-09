Tommy Langaker demands nothing but the best from Kade Ruotolo: “I'm here for a good scrap”

Tommy Langaker is headed towards the biggest match of his career, and he expects nothing less from ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The two Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) masters will finally settle their beef in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this Friday US primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Langaker said that he wants a real and proper scrap if he wants to end Ruotolo’s winning streak and claim the world title for himself.

“Yeah, like I demand nothing else from the champ. I want a good fight, a good scrap. Yeah, he's a young, very talented champion. I'm here for a good scrap so it's going to be a good show.”

Langaker is undefeated in his run in ONE Championship with two highly impressive wins over two-time BJJ world champion Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev.

Not only did Langaker thoroughly dominate Canuto and Kurzhev, but his two wins also earned him a combined $100,000 in bonuses.

Ruotolo, however, has proven time and again that he is a generational talent and has all the makings to be one of the greatest BJJ artists of all time.

The American grappler became the youngest ADCC world champion when he was only 19 years old in the 2022 ADCC World Championships. Ruotolo then became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he submitted Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Ruotolo, who’s now grown a year older, has since defended his ONE world title against IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022 to push his ONE Championship record to 3-0.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Langaker's entire interview below:

