“Tomorrow is gonna be my day” - Stamp Fairtex confident she can regain atomweight throne in highly anticipated comeback

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex's unwavering dedication has taken her to the highest of highs in ONE Championship, all while tackling one challenge after the other. Fresh off another setback, the Thai martial arts superstar is ready to prevail once more.

The 27-year-old, who began her martial arts journey with Muay Thai as a means to protect herself from bullies, discussed how life's challenges have strengthened her resolve and fueled her remarkable evolution from a striking specialist to an MMA world champion.

She offered a philosophical perspective on adversity that has defined her approach to overcoming obstacles throughout her career during a recent chat with Nick Atkin, slightly over a month after stepping down as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion to allow interim queen and close friend, Denice Zamboanga, take charge in the division.

"It's a good thing that I got a lot of challenges in my life because it means I enjoy my life, and I'm not bored of my life," the Fairtex Training Center affiliate offered.

"But I can see myself improving a lot [during] my seven or eight-year goal. Like, now I can speak English with you now. And MMA, I improved. Like in the beginning, I don't know anything about MMA. But now, I'm the champion, and yeah, I support myself a lot."

Indeed, it wasn't an easy transition to the all-encompassing discipline for the striking specialist. Stamp lost her ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world title along the way. While it pushed her to the lowest of lows, the Thai charged through her MMA training with the sole objective of conquering a new challenge.

In about five years, she stormed through the very best on offer in the discipline. First came her memorable ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix World Championship victory over Ritu Phogat. Two years later, she went on to claim the divisional gold with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Though a couple of injuries, which required surgery and multiple rehabilitation sessions, forced her out of action since that iconic world title win over Ham in September 2023, the Fairtex Training Center athlete is equipped with a similar fire to overcome this latest hurdle. After all, her unwavering optimism in the face of setbacks has defined her world-championship mentality.

"I always tell myself today isn't just my day, but tomorrow is gonna be my day someday," Stamp added, demonstrating the forward-thinking mindset that has powered her through every obstacle."

Stamp Fairtex is beyond grateful for the love and support she's received from her close circle

Besides that, Stamp also credited her support system for providing the foundation necessary to maintain a positive outlook during challenging times.

"I also have a good family. A good team, Mr. Wong and Fairtex. Everyone supports me. And they're by my side all the time. Even though I'm sad, even though I fall down, they're always by my side. So I appreciate all that. I believe them. Because they still believe me that I can come back, I believe I can come back one day," the 27-year-old continued.

Though there has been no confirmed date for the former three-sport ONE world champion's return, the Thai warrior believes she would see action "in six months"—which suggests a return date by Q4 of 2025.

She relinquished her world title to interim champ Denice Zamboanga last month but plans to fight her way back into the world title picture when she graces the ONE Circle next.

Watch Stamp's full interview with Nick Atkin here:

