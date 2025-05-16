Tony Ferguson addresses Israel Adesanya puking during hardcore training session with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson has first-hand experience of what Israel Adesanya must have gone through during his hardcore training session with David Goggins.

Ad

The former UFC middleweight champion teamed up with Goggins, who is renowned for breaking elite athletes with his brutal endurance training routine. Adesanya, who is currently coming off three consecutive losses, shared the moment in a YouTube vlog where he could be seen puking and gasping for air.

Ferguson wasn’t shocked by the clip. He’s been through the same thing with Goggins during his attempt to halt a losing streak. Ferguson had trained with Goggins ahead of his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett, which ended in another defeat. Despite the result, Ferguson stands by the process, saying every fighter should go through that kind of intense training.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to Adesanya's video on Instagram, Ferguson said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Oh yeah! It's good, man. I think every fighter should go through that sh*t. Maybe not a whole week, but at least a session."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

Ad

Ferguson left the UFC earlier this year and signed with the Global Fight League (GFL). However, GFL’s first two events were postponed indefinitely, putting Ferguson’s highly anticipated return on hold. Meanwhile, Adesanya is battling the sting of three straight losses, most recently succumbing to a TKO loss against Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia.

Joe Rogan reacts to Israel Adesanya's brutal training session with David Goggins

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was impressed by the video of David Goggins pushing Israel Adesanya through a grueling training session.

Ad

Goggins, known for his unmatched endurance and mental toughness, put the UFC star through intense cardio drills, including sprints and long runs repeated multiple times. Adesanya struggled to keep up, even vomiting from exhaustion while Goggins remained composed.

Reacting to the video on episode #2316 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"They did sprints on the Airdyne bike then they ran for distance but he was was exhausted after the run and they do it all over again. People go he [Goggins] is not doing it everyday well fuc*ing clearly he is. Cause look at him, he’s not even breathing heavy. 'Stylebender' is dying and David Goggins is talking to him in normal breath."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (59:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.