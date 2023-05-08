Create

Tony Ferguson arrest update: DUI case sees new development after Hollywood car crash

By Sayan Nag
Modified May 08, 2023 07:15 GMT
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson DUI arrest update [Image courtesy: @MMAFayce on Twitter, Getty]
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson DUI arrest update [Image courtesy: @MMAFayce on Twitter, Getty]

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was busted in Hollywood for DUI on Sunday early morning.

Ferguson was arrested at 2 AM as per police records after allegedly crashing his truck into two parked cars outside a nightclub.

While bond was initially set at $30,000, 'El Cucuy' has now reportedly been released at 12:12 local time on his own recognizance. This means he was released without the requirement of posting bail, based on a written promise to appear in court when required to do so.

Update: Tony Ferguson was released at 12:12 local time on his own recognizance. twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat…

According to reports, Tony Ferguson and another passenger inside the truck escaped without sustaining major injuries despite their vehicle overturning after the crash.

UFC fighter DUI arrest: What did the police say about Tony Ferguson?

Los Angeles’ KTLA-TV reported that Ferguson's truck had crashed into four cars instead of just two at the 1400 block of Wilcox Avenue. A person was also reportedly injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Correction: Tony Ferguson was the former INTERIM Lightweight Champion in the UFC. https://t.co/TIwAsECGBr

Authorities told news outlet TMZ that Tony Ferguson was 'very uncooperative' when taken into custody and refused to take a sobriety test. Cops also reportedly found the former UFC interim lightweight champ reeking of alcohol and with bloodshot eyes.

One of the cars hit by Ferguson, a Mercedes, reportedly belongs to a rapper named Cash Gotti.

This is certainly not a good look for Ferguson, even more so considering the crossroads he is currently at in terms of his UFC career. 'El Cucuy' has now dropped five outings in a row, never regaining his momentum after suffering a brutal beatdown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayan Nag
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...