UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was busted in Hollywood for DUI on Sunday early morning.

Ferguson was arrested at 2 AM as per police records after allegedly crashing his truck into two parked cars outside a nightclub.

While bond was initially set at $30,000, 'El Cucuy' has now reportedly been released at 12:12 local time on his own recognizance. This means he was released without the requirement of posting bail, based on a written promise to appear in court when required to do so.

According to reports, Tony Ferguson and another passenger inside the truck escaped without sustaining major injuries despite their vehicle overturning after the crash.

UFC fighter DUI arrest: What did the police say about Tony Ferguson?

Los Angeles’ KTLA-TV reported that Ferguson's truck had crashed into four cars instead of just two at the 1400 block of Wilcox Avenue. A person was also reportedly injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

MMAFayce ™ @MMAFayce Correction: Tony Ferguson was the former INTERIM Lightweight Champion in the UFC. Correction: Tony Ferguson was the former INTERIM Lightweight Champion in the UFC. https://t.co/TIwAsECGBr

Authorities told news outlet TMZ that Tony Ferguson was 'very uncooperative' when taken into custody and refused to take a sobriety test. Cops also reportedly found the former UFC interim lightweight champ reeking of alcohol and with bloodshot eyes.

One of the cars hit by Ferguson, a Mercedes, reportedly belongs to a rapper named Cash Gotti.

This is certainly not a good look for Ferguson, even more so considering the crossroads he is currently at in terms of his UFC career. 'El Cucuy' has now dropped five outings in a row, never regaining his momentum after suffering a brutal beatdown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes