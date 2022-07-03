Your pops said you wanted this fight - Tony Ferguson calls for TUF fight with "cake-eater motherf****r" Khabib Nurmagomedov following 'The Eagle's' HOF induction

Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday. Despite being retired, he still coaches his Dagestani teammates. This has led Tony Ferguson to suggest the idea of the two competing on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as coaches. The move could potentially lead to their fight finally taking place, as it's customary for TUF coaches to fight one another.

Tony Ferguson was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, who asked about his Twitter post that shows him weighing 187.8lbs. She wondered if he would be fighting at welterweight next.

'El Cucuy' said that he would fight Nurmagomedov, as it was something that his rival's father Abdulmanap wanted for his son:

“My next fight’s gonna be against Khabib. I’m gonna pull that son of a b***h, that cake-eater motherf****r. The idea is to go on TUF and coach. Like I said, you can’t sandbag forever. I took four fights, opportunities to go out there, demonstrate to the UFC that I’m a go-getter. Win or lose, it was just gonna be an opportunity for Khabib to have film. If you’re gonna have film, why aren’t you gonna take the fight? Your pops was the only one that said that this was the fight that you wanted.”

Watch Tony Ferguson talk about coaching on TUF in the video below:

Tony Ferguson presented the idea of him and the former UFC champion coaching TUF back in May as a chance to compete with the Dagestani. The idea was warmly welcomed by fans as their bout was scrapped on five different occasions, starting with injuries and ending with the pandemic.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager thinks that Tony Ferguson is "too small" for his client

Ali Abdelaziz, who’s Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, is known for his Twitter interactions with various fighters. He is particularly vocal when they mention one of his clients.

This time, however, he replied to Ferguson's aforementioned Twitter post without prior provocation. He simply wrote:

"Too small"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Shit # Big🏋️‍♂️Boy Time To Make It Functional, Func All You Non-Functional Casuals Fwah-Nahh-Nah Q My Walk-Out Music - Champ -CSO- # Bet’cha Ol’ Fathead Weighs Double OhShit # Big🏋️‍♂️Boy Time To Make It Functional, Func All You Non-Functional Casuals Fwah-Nahh-Nah Q My Walk-Out Music- Champ -CSO-# Bet’cha Ol’ Fathead Weighs Double Oh💪😆👍Shit # Big🏋️‍♂️Boy Time To Make It Functional, Func All You Non-Functional Casuals Fwah-Nahh-Nah Q My Walk-Out Music 🎶🎶🎶- Champ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Bet’cha Ol’ Fathead Weighs Double 🍮🍮 https://t.co/Edj8unrMPw Too small twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT… Too small twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT…

This could have a double meaning. Abdelaziz could be suggesting that 'El Cucuy' is not big enough of a challenge for his client to return from retirement. It could also mean the difference between the two fighters' physical size at this point in time.

‘El Cucuy’ was quick to respond.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Khabiebers ‘s You Both Ran Away Like A Bunch Of Punani’s During The Pandemic *Mack* 🤦‍♂️ Kinda Like You Snitched To Save Your Ass. Suits Ya Just Right Fail-Ali- Champ -CSO- #UFC209 #TowelGate @AliAbdelaziz00 Must Be Talkin’ Bout FatheadKhabiebers‘s @TeamKhabib You Both Ran Away Like A Bunch Of Punani’s During The Pandemic *Mack* 🤦‍♂️ Kinda Like You Snitched To Save Your Ass. Suits Ya Just Right Fail-Ali- Champ -CSO- @AliAbdelaziz00 Must Be Talkin’ Bout Fathead🍮Khabiebers ⚽️‘s @TeamKhabib 🖕😂 You Both Ran Away Like A Bunch Of Punani’s During The Pandemic *Mack* 🤦‍♂️ Kinda Like You Snitched To Save Your Ass. Suits Ya Just Right Fail-Ali- Champ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #UFC209 #TowelGate https://t.co/viW0Drm5vS

Ferguson referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov's problems with weight cuts prior to UFC 209 which resulted in their fight being called off. He also referred to ‘The Eagle' withdrawing from their proposed UFC 249 fight due to travel issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurmagomedov was informed that the fight would take place in Abu Dhabi and tried to enter the country. As that was not possible, he left for Dagestan. He later announced on social media that he wouldn't be able to travel outside Russia due to a worldwide ban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far