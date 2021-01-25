Tony Ferguson claims Nate Diaz is wasting his talent and urges him to compete again

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson believes Nate Diaz should return to the Octagon as soon as possible. 'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to reply to one of Nate Diaz's tweets. Nate Diaz was expressing his views about the then-ongoing UFC 257 and the fighters participating in it. He wrote:

"These guys all get finished all the time."

Tony Ferguson replied to this, saying:

"All These Guys Do Is Have Bad Grammer. Fu**in’ Nate,.. Get off your a** & compete already -CSO-# wasteoftalent # COVIDGotYaPosted # PandemicGames"

The use of the hashtag #wasteoftalent translates into the respect that Tony Ferguson apparently has for Nate Diaz and his skills inside the Octagon.

The Stockton native has had an impressive career thus far. Nate Diaz started fighting as a professional MMA fighter back in 2004 in WEC. He shifted to the UFC in 2007 and was part of season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter. The younger Diaz brother has been with the promotion ever since.

Originally a lightweight contender, Nate Diaz has also competed in the welterweight division, where he had his last fight. He competed back in 2019 for the BMF title against 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal. The fight ended in a doctor's stoppage, mandating the declaration of Jorge Masvidal as the winner of the bout.

However, it appears that the 35-year-old is ready to make a comeback this year. After UFC 257, Nate Diaz got on Twitter and posted that he was training to get back into the Octagon. If Nate Diaz does return to lightweight, a fight with Tony Ferguson would be a mouth-watering prospect for fans.

Have UFC already tried to book a bout between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz?

In 2017, Nate Diaz revealed in a special Wednesday edition of The MMA Hour that the UFC had attempted to book a fight between him and Tony Ferguson. This was at a time when Tony Ferguson was trash-talking Nate Diaz. However, Diaz noted that Tony Ferguson only did so because he was apparently asked to in order to hype the fight.

The fight never took place because Nate Diaz was busy in the triathlon race season at the time. Even though he initially accepted the fight against Tony Ferguson, Diaz pulled out as the UFC failed to offer him a contract that was lucrative enough for him to abandon the triathlon.

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, has been pretty active and is currently 5th in the lightweight rankings. Fans will be hoping the dream fight between the two fighters does materialize in the future.