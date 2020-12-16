Tony Ferguson defiantly claims that Charles Oliveira didn't dominate and 'couldn't finish an armbar'

Tony Ferguson doesn't believe Charles Oliveira dominated him as some suggest.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Ferguson was looking to return to the win column while Oliveira was seeking out the biggest win of his career. Ultimately, it was Oliveira who got the job done as he won all three rounds and nearly finished "El Cucuy" in the first round.

Although he is on a two-fight skid, Ferguson fired back at Daniel Cormier and others suggesting his time as a top lightweight is over.

"@dc_mma He Didn't Dominate, He Got Cut From Bottom & Couldn't Finish An Armbar. Rewatched Fight. Love the commentary, you would have tapped. Keep Hiding Khabib," Ferguson replied in an Instagram comment.

Of course, Cormier is a teammate of Nurmagomedov, and many fans wanted to see him fight Ferguson for the longest time. Unfortunately, with Nurmagomedov retired and El Cucuy losing two in a row, it appears unlikely the fight will ever happen.

Where does Tony Ferguson go from here?

Tony Ferguson is on the first losing streak of his lengthy professional career.

Advertisement

After he lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May, many, including Dana White attributed the loss to the double weight cut Ferguson did. However, after he lost to Oliveira, and frankly dominated in back-to-back fights, perhaps Ferguson is no longer in his prime and is slowing down.

Through his run up the lightweight ranks, Ferguson won 12 fights straight and beat the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Donald Cerrone. However, he never fought for UFC gold due to a variety of different reasons, from him injuring himself after tripping on a cord, to botched weight cuts by Nurmagomedov, and a global pandemic.

How about that @TonyFergusonXT 12 fight win streak including...



Donald Cerrone 👊

Anthony Pettis 👊

Kevin Lee 💪

Rafael dos Anjos 🙌

Lando Vannata 💪

Edson Barboza 💪

Josh Thomson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FNTWiZgeth — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 10, 2019

Although Ferguson is in poor form, he is still ranked fourth in the division. He could rally off two or three wins in a row and shoot back in the title picture. His next fight is a crucial one as he has to win it if he is going to remain a contender at 155lbs.

Who and when Ferguson will fight next is uncertain at this point. Until then, he wants everyone to know that he was not dominated by Oliveira.