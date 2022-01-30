Tony Ferguson hits back at Ali Abdelaziz's 'ex-girlfriend' remark over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson has lashed out at Ali Abdelaziz for jibing at him in a recent tweet. A few weeks earlier, 'El Cucuy' poked fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov's issues with weight cutting in the past on social media. In response, the Dominance MMA founder tweeted saying:

"You so jealous like an old girlfriend she can get man."

Ferguson clearly didn't appreciate Abdelaziz's comments and went on a rant on Twitter. He asked Abdelaziz to "sit down and shut up" and threatened to ankle pick him. Ferguson also called Nurmagomedov "more annoying than a clingy ex," and claimed that 'The Eagle' isn't relevant anymore.

"You’re Saying It Wrong. Thought I Taught You Better Ya’ Thot. You A***oles Forget Where You Get Your Phrases From Like Any Other Casual. Sit Down & Shut Up Before I Ankle Pick You. *mack* More Annoying Than An Clingy Ex, Fatheads Done Staying Relevant- Champ -CSO-" Ferguson wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were booked to face each other on five separate occasions in the UFC. However, the fight never came to fruition due to various reasons. The last time they were booked to fight one another was at UFC 249 back in May 2020, when Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of the fight due to COVID-related restrictions in Russia.

Nurmagomedov retired later that year and it's likely the duo will never get to share the octagon.

Tony Ferguson likely to fight Michael Chandler next

Tony Ferguson is on a losing skid and needs to pick up a win in his next fight to remain relevant as a top-contender in the lightweight division. He has lost his last three fights in the octagon against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush respectively.

'El Cucuy' is likely to take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler next. During a recent Q&A on ESPN+, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion is trying to book a matchup between the pair. White also said that although the fight is in the works, no contracts have been signed yet.

Ferguson and Chandler have also traded barbs on social media. It is to be seen when this fight is finally confirmed.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim