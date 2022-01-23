Tony Ferguson predicts double knockout in UFC 270 main event

Tony Ferguson has shared his prediction for the UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

'El Cucuy' was in attendance for the event and, in his own style, predicted the fight would end in a double knockout.

"Who we got for the main event? Double knockout."

Catch Ferguson giving his humorous prediction below:

Over the years, 'El Cucuy' has hilariously hoped multiple times for a fight to end with both fighters getting finished.

One example of this was the fight between Donald Cerrone and Irish superstar Conor Mcgregor. In an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Ferguson opined that Cerrone was capable of knocking out the Irishman but the 37-year-old was hoping for a double knockout.

Catch Tony Ferguson's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane is one of the most intriguing matchups in UFC heavyweight history. 'The Predator' is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC. The Cameroonian's last outing was against Stipe Moicic at UFC 260, where he successfully managed to capture the heavyweight title with a second round KO.

Ciryl Gane is undefeated as an MMA fighter and is one of the most technically gifted fighters to ever grace the UFC's heavyweight division.

Another interesting aspect of this fight is that the two heavyweights used to be training partners at the MMA factory. So, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the UFC 270 main event on January 22.

Tony Ferguson is on a three-fight skid

Tony Ferguson is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'El Cucuy' has lost his last three fights and all of them were pretty one-sided.

At UFC 249, Justin Gaethje scored a TKO victory against the 37-year-old to win the interim title. Ferguson then fought Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush and was easily man-handled in both encounters.

Before his losing skid, 'El Cucuy' was on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC that included wins over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos.

It remains to be seen whether Ferguson will be able to compete in the upper echelon of the UFC's stacked lightweight division. .

