Tony Ferguson gives his take on Khabib Nurmagomedov getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Tony Ferguson has weighed in on longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. The retired Nurmagomedov, who boasts an impressive 29-0 MMA record, received the honor this week and is now a part of the Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov’s rivalry witnessed them being scheduled to face one another on five separate occasions over the years. However, their fight fell apart every single time due to injuries, botched weight cuts, COVID-related travel restrictions, and other miscellaneous issues.

‘El Cucuy’ eventually lost to Justin Gaethje in May 2020, denting plans for his long-awaited fight against Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov beat Gaethje in October 2020, only to then retire from MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has maintained that he won’t return to MMA to fight anyone. Nurmagomedov even turned down a potential rematch against Conor McGregor and a dream matchup against Ferguson.

Speaking to The Schmo, Ferguson addressed Nurmagomedov’s Hall of Fame induction. ‘El Cucuy’ referenced season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter reality show, which aired in 2005 and played a huge role in elevating the UFC to the next level.

Ferguson said that he would like to do the same by coaching a TUF season with Nurmagomedov as the rival coach. He stated:

“Yeah, I’m excited to coach against him. I think I’m a better coach. He’s 29 and 1 as far as I’m concerned. He’s talking sh** to [UFC president] Dana White, ‘Send me location, and go and get this done.’ Dana wants it done, [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell] wants it done. We know we can get the numbers up for The Ultimate Fighter.”

“It’d be awesome to pay it forward again, go in there, coach, demonstrate that we know what we’re doing, and have some fun, and f**k with Khabib a lot, and send him a teddy bear or two with some f**king tiramisu.”

Watch Ferguson discuss the topic at 1:06 in the video below:

Dana White on Tony Ferguson potentially coaching against Khabib Nurmagomedov on TUF

While speaking to Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox for Spinning Backfist earlier this year, Dana White addressed Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent calls to coach TUF opposite each other. White initially indicated that fans may not be so interested in the Ferguson-Nurmagomedov TUF season.

That’s because ‘The Eagle’ won’t unretire and fight Ferguson at the end of the season. Regardless, the UFC president is still open to a potential Ferguson-Nurmagomedov TUF season. Dana White said:

“I’ll consider it. Congratulations. Okay. I will absolutely entertain that idea. Hopefully, they'll get so pi**ed off at each other that they'll actually want to fight. I'm in, you sold me.”

Watch White's interview below:

