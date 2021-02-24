Tony Ferguson reacts to Khabib's comments

Tony Ferguson reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent interview about how Ferguson was "never elite". 'El Cucuy' took to Twitter and shared an animated video, mocking the UFC Lightweight champion.

Referring to Khabib's 'elite' comment, Tony Ferguson wrote,

"You can Der-Elite-Deez Nuts Khabieber!!! I'm Sure Good Ol'e Fathead Is On His 2nd Piece By Now. Tiramisu Tuesdayze In Full Swing"

The tweet shows Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoying a Tiramisu at a restaurant, with Tony Ferguson coming from behind and launching Khabib out of his chair. The 'Tiramisu Tuesday' taunt came into being when Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of a fight with Tony Ferguson. Khabib's reason for not fighting was that he fell sick while undergoing the weight cut.

Pictures from a restaurant clicked just a few days prior to the announcement went viral. These pictures showed Khabib Nurmagomedov and his friends around a table with Tiramisu kept on it. Since the circulation of these pictures, Tony Ferguson has not forgiven Khabib Nurmagomedov for not making weight.

“Throw It Back”♟# UFCOneOfEm # KhabibiTheTypeOfGuyToGoBOGOOnTiramisuThursday 👊😂 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 -CSO- # herewegoagain 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/frfDW3S7y4 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 13, 2019

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about Tony Ferguson?

'The Eagle' appeared in an interview with RT Sport recently. In the course of the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov encountered a question regarding the obstacles that withold Khabib's declaration as the best ever.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said that all his close colleagues and friends believed that a win over Tony Ferguson would definitely have sealed his position as the greatest fighter of all time. However, he also added that he never found Ferguson to be one of the elite. He said,

"Maybe it should have been Tony Ferguson. Maybe. All of my close ones would confirm this – I swear, I have never considered him an elite lightweight. He is very good; was very good; but never an elite one. You just can’t belong to the elite at the age of 37. Nobody has ever done this, and even Khabib can’t. Heavyweight is a different story. But at 155 pounds, never. Nobody could change my mind in this regard, that’s first. Second of all, since 2016, he (Tony Ferguson) has fought Kevin Lee, (Edson) Barboza, (Anthony) Pettis, and (Donald) Cerrone. These four have 20 losses combined for the last four years. So, since 2016, he hasn’t fought any solid competition. But now he is facing young, tough, top lightweights – Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. And they both picked him apart like a schoolboy."

The conviction with which Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that Tony Ferguson was never elite doesn't change the fact that Ferguson went on one of the biggest undefeated runs in the UFC, where he was unbeaten for 12 fights. Although the streak was broken last year by Justin Gaethje in spectacular fashion, it still remains a feat to behold. Moreover, Khabib vs. Ferguson was perhaps the one fight that this entire generation of MMA fans will never stop wanting. Of course, with Khabib's retirement and Ferguson's fall in rankings, the fight will probably remain a dream.