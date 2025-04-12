Tony Ferguson reacts to Sean O'Malley asking for 'Dana White privilege' at UFC 316 presser

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson reacted after witnessing Sean O'Malley's response to having the "Dana White privilege". The MMA community uses the aforementioned term to denote the highly prized opportunities reserved for a section of fighters by UFC CEO White.
'Suga' has also been accused of having "Dana White privilege" previously. A large chunk of the fanbase accused him of getting fast-tracked to a title shot at UFC 292. A recent Instagram post from ESPN MMA showcased that the accusations still haven't left O'Malley's side.
'Suga' was asked about his views on the special privilege at the recently concluded pre-UFC 316 presser. The Montana native's response showcased that he has developed an apt defense mechanism to cope with light-hearted allegations. The former UFC bantamweight kingpin shared a nonchalant fist-bump with White and thanked the UFC CEO for favoring him.
Check out Sean O'Malley thanking Dana White below:
Ferguson commented on the above post, displaying that he failed to restrain his giggle after witnessing O'Malley's reaction.
"💪😂👍"
Check out Tony Ferguson's comment below:
Dana White earned appreciation from Theo Von for putting up a stacked fight card for UFC 314
The famous comedian-podcaster, Theo Von, has also portrayed himself as an avid UFC fan. Von has graced several UFC events and invited multiple UFC personalities on his podcast, including Dana White. Currently, the excitement level of UFC fans like Von is peaking as UFC 314 is just hours away.
Recently, a fan posted an animated video on X showcasing a tug-of-war contest between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight gold. Von noticed how the animated character of Volkanovski looked similar to Joe Rogan, while Lopes's one resembled his look.
The 45-year-old reposted the meme with a hilarious reaction and voiced his excitement for UFC 314, thanking White for presenting a stacked fight card.
"😂 Joe is a heavyweight, I'm a whitebelt! But I am geeked for this card!! God Bless @danawhite and the @ufc 🙏"
Check out Theo Von's comment below: