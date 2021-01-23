Tony Ferguson releases 'Improper' line of merchandise parodying Conor McGregor's Proper 12

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has released his own line of merchandise named 'Improper', taking a clear jab at Conor McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish whisky.

Ferguson even posted a video on Twitter, calling out Conor McGregor ahead of the latter's upcoming rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In the video clip, which also serves as a promotion for his 'Improper' clothing collection, Ferguson refers to the Irishman as 'McNuggets'.

The clip is essentially a compilation of every time Tony Ferguson called out McGregor. 'El Cucuy' captioned the video by writing 'he can run but he can't hide', clearly implying that the former two-division champion is trying to duck him. However, is that really the case?

Is a Tony Ferguson vs Conor McGregor matchup likely at the moment?

Tony Ferguson was on a 12-fight win streak when he was booked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 249. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, Nurmagomedov had to pull out at the last moment and Ferguson faced Justin Gaethje for the interim title instead.

The world watched in awe as Gaethje demolished Ferguson in the fight, ultimately winning it via TKO in the fourth round. The aura of invincibility surrounding Tony Ferguson suddenly shattered due to the manner in which he got dominated by Gaethje.

His next fight was against surging lightweight contender Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 where he once again got thoroughly dominated. Oliveira was very close to ripping Ferguson's arm off with a vicious armbar during the fight and El Cucuy was only saved by the bell. The Brazilian picked up a lopsided unanimous decision win.

After back to back losses, will the promotion find a matchup between Ferguson and Conor McGregor viable? If he manages to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor will most likely be fighting for the title. Ferguson is on the other end of the spectrum at the moment. He must string together at least a couple of wins to be in the position to book himself a fight with The Notorious One.

Having said that, if Conor McGregor succumbs to Poirier, then a matchup between Ferguson and McGregor to decide who is still one of the top contenders in the 155lbs division sounds like an interesting one.