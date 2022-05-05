"Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier are gonna talk so much sh*t" - Tony Ferguson relentlessly trolls 'DC' with Khabib Nurmagomedov comment

Tony Ferguson tore into Daniel Cormier after the former two-division UFC champion asked him a question about Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'El Cucuy' made an appearance on The DC Check-In show hosted by Cormier where the lightweight contender claimed that Nurmagomedov ducked a potential fight against him and is apparently "still running".

This led to Cormier asking Ferguson whether the fact that his fight with Nurmagomedov never materialized despite being booked several times in the past still affects him negatively. That's when things got a little awkward between the pair as 'El Cucuy' claimed that his comments about the Russian "burned" his AKA teammate Cormier.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday It was 4 years ago today that Tony Ferguson injured his knee & withdrew from a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.



It was a confusing day, as many believed this was an April Fools joke.



Regardless of what happened afterwards, this will always be the dream fight that got away. It was 4 years ago today that Tony Ferguson injured his knee & withdrew from a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.It was a confusing day, as many believed this was an April Fools joke.Regardless of what happened afterwards, this will always be the dream fight that got away. https://t.co/X5EQuInh93

Ferguson then went on to claim that 'DC' and Joe Rogan would talk "sh*t" about him in commentary during his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 274. The 38-year-old even threatened to walk out of the interview at one stage but Cormier managed to convince him to complete it:

"There was enough film out there for Khabib to take a fight and the pussy's still running... It burned you, right? [My comment on Khabib]... [I spoke about Khabib] because of the retaliation tactics, to keep the part where it needed to go and I know it burned you... so watch what's gonna happen and the folks out there, what's gonna happen is Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier are gonna talk so much sh*t about me when I go out there and fight."

Watch the conversation between 'DC' and Tony Ferguson below:

Tony Ferguson has noticed potential chinks in Michael Chandler's armor heading into UFC 274

Tony Ferguson has clearly done his homework on Michael Chandler heading into their much-anticipated lightweight clash this weekend. Having seen Chandler's fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, Ferguson believes 'Iron' hasn't healed completely from the beating he took.

In the same interview with 'DC', Ferguson claimed that Chandler's legs have still not completely recovered from the vicious leg kicks he ate during the back-and-forth battle with Gaethje.

The 38-year-old also feels that 'Iron' must not have been able to spar a lot since the fight and plans to put his durability to the test when they meet inside the octagon:

"I know his legs aren't healed from the leg kicks... Kid's got dropped foot so I'm gonna test it, I'm gonna make sure I go out there and be real... I mean I'm sure that he probably didn't do too much sparring in camp too because he probably got hurt so come Saturday night I'm going to put him to the test."

Nate Latshaw @NateLatshaw



77% finish rate in 22 wins for Chandler - 5 of his last 6 bouts ended via KO



80% finish rate in 25 wins for Ferguson - 5 of his last 6 wins came via finish



274 4/ Professional #MMA #UFC career comparison for Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson77% finish rate in 22 wins for Chandler - 5 of his last 6 bouts ended via KO80% finish rate in 25 wins for Ferguson - 5 of his last 6 wins came via finish #UFC 274 #NumbersByNate 4/ Professional #MMA & #UFC career comparison for Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson77% finish rate in 22 wins for Chandler - 5 of his last 6 bouts ended via KO80% finish rate in 25 wins for Ferguson - 5 of his last 6 wins came via finish#UFC274 #NumbersByNate https://t.co/XlcoB0eZHX

