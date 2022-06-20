Conor McGregor potentially next for Tony Ferguson as he raises speculation with social media post directed at the Irishman

Tony Ferguson has been making various claims and callouts online to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, his latest social media callout was directed at Conor McGregor.

A recent tweet from the former interim UFC lightweight champion has raised speculations about a possible bout between the two lightweight stalwarts.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tony Ferguson wrote:

Conor McGregor last entered the octagon in July 2021 for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former UFC double champion suffered a brutal leg injury with a broken left fibula and tibia. The fighter has been out of the octagon ever since.

Meanwhile, 'El Cucuy' recently fought against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 where he suffered a brutal front-kick knockout defeat. This was Ferguson's fourth consecutive loss in the UFC.

The Irish megastar recently shared a video of himself hitting the pads, implying that he has recovered sufficiently to return to action. With rumors of his return circulating, many are speculating that the fighter could go up against Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler. However, the Irishman has expressed his desire to face Kamaru Usman in order to become a three-division champion. With Tony Ferguson's arrival into the picture, the situation has become even more intriguing.

With so many fighters down the line, it will definitely be interesting to see who the promotion ends up signing with as the opponent for McGregor's comeback fight.

Tony Ferguson hints at possible move to welterweight division

Tony Ferguson seems interested in making a move to the welterweight division of the UFC.

Ferguson recently commented on an Instagram post by MMA Fighting which contained a quote by Leon Edwards about Kamaru Usman's interest in fighting Canelo Alvarez. Commenting on the post, 'El Cucuy' wrote:

"Welterweight sounds fun…- Champ 🏋️‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆"

Tony Ferguson's comment on MMA Fighting's Instagram post

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old admitted that he didn't mind making a move up to the welterweight division, saying:

“I wouldn’t mind going back up to 170. I knocked everybody out up there at 170. This cut to 155, it’s not too hard, but I lose a lot of muscle mass, man. I f*****g hate being skinny like that, I look like a little b***h, I don’t f*****g like that. I work my ass off to put on muscle and make sure that I eat right, and I do that. And my pops always told me, 'Anthony, wrestle at your own bodyweight.' And I haven’t done that for a while. What I did for the last year and a half was, I just stopped everything and I just paid attention to everything other people were doing.”

The American fighter has excelled in the lightweight division throughout his UFC career. With his intention of moving up to 170 lbs, it will be interesting to see the fighter prove himself at welterweight against competitors like Kamaru Usman and others, assuming the transfer occurs.

