Watch: Li Jingliang saves Tony Ferguson from tripping over wires again

Tony Ferguson is part of what is largely considered the most cursed matchup in MMA history, along with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight was organized and canceled on five separate occasions because of a number of reasons.

Arguably the most unbelievable reason would be when Tony Ferguson tripped over a wire during media obligations the week of the fight. 'El Cucuy' suffered a torn LCL as a result of the fall, and the fight with Nurmagomedov was canceled for the fourth time.

Li Jingliang, Ferguson's original opponent this week, was on hand to ensure that lightning didn't strike the same place twice. A video uploaded by the UFC on Twitter shows 'The Leech' looking out for 'El Cucuy', telling Ferguson to 'be careful' after his foot seemed to get caught up in a wire whilst trying to step over it.

Watch the clip below:

With the two fighters originally matched up against each other, it is wonderful to see a sense of fellowship and attentiveness between 'The Leech' and 'El Cucuy'.

Tony Ferguson shares his thoughts on the new matchuo with Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

One of the most turbulent UFC events in recent memory, UFC 279 has provided fans with a new controversy seemingly every day of fight week.

Following the shocking news of Khamzat Chimaev's missed weight, the UFC was left scrambling in order to repair the damage. The three main fights on the card were reshuffled, and Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz was announced as the new main event.

Many MMA fans were delighted with the news, and are looking forward to seeing two bonafide UFC legends go to war. Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA interviewed 'El Cucuy' following the announcement of the new main event, and asked Ferguson how he felt about his new opponent.

"It's always being cordial with people, you know. I don't have to hate somebody to go out there and duke it out. Props man, it's Hispanic Heritage Month so you guys get exactly what you deserve."

Watch the video below:

The new matchup between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson has fans much more excited than the original fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

MMA lovers feel it is a better match for their respective skillsets, as well as being better suited to where both Diaz and Ferguson are in their careers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew