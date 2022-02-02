Tony Ferguson seemingly throws shade at Dana White and Michael Chandler; Francis Ngannou and Oscar De La Hoya react

Tony Ferguson is not happy with the fact that Michael Chandler was placed in a championship fight after winning only one contest in the UFC.

'El Cucuy' recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he has seemingly taken a dig at Chandler as well as UFC president Dana White in the caption.

In the post, Ferguson highlighted the fact that 'Iron' got a title shot after just one fight. Ferguson, meanwhille, had to build a 12-fight win streak in the lightweight shark tank and still wasn't offered a shot at the undisputed title.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou commented on the post with a sad face emoji.

Former boxing champion Oscar De la Hoya also commented on the post, saying that Ferguson deserved to be treated better.

Ferguson's incredible 12-fight win streak in the UFC included victories over renowned fighters like Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza.

Tony Ferguson could potentially fight Michael Chandler next

Rumors of a potential lightweight banger between Ferguson and Chandler have been flying around the MMA world.

Both fighters have gone on social media to express interest in fighting each other.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @TonyFergusonXT @lankywatchesMMA @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite @ufc Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. @TonyFergusonXT @lankywatchesMMA @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite @ufc Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens.

Former UFC multi-division champion Daniel Cormier thinks the stylistic matchup is right for both lightweights. Cormier shared his thoughts on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show:

"I feel like this is the right type of matchup because when you get Oliveira, you get Gaethje back-to-back, these are championship-level fighters. Now, understand that Chandler has championship aspirations but after a couple of losses, you got to take a step back. And Tony Ferguson today, at 37 years old, on a losing streak as he is, is not one of those guys anymore. So a good performance can put him back on where he wants to go."

Watch the latest episode of DC & RC below:

