Tony Ferguson shares honest thoughts on former foe Paddy Pimblett's career trajectory following latest wins

Tony Ferguson recently praised Paddy Pimblett and shared his thoughts on his career trajectory following his latest wins. Ferguson noted that Pimblett has showcased enormous potential and believes he is heading down the correct path for UFC success.

Ferguson and Pimblett fought at UFC 296, which saw the Englishman earn an impressive unanimous decision win to extend his winning streak to seven consecutive wins. Meanwhile, 'El Cucuy's' loss extended his losing skid to seven and put his tenure with the promotion in jeopardy. It was the most notable win of 'The Baddy's' career to that point, as he defeated a former interim lightweight champion.

In his latest conversation with The Schmo, Ferguson praised Pimblett for his improvements and foresees him achieving more success as long as he remains grounded and eager to learn. He said:

"I believe the athletes that I fight, they've always had a bright future otherwise [the UFC] wouldn't have made that matchmaking. And secondly, I think that [Pimblett] has the opportunity, he's got a lot of fuel for the fire to be able to get the training done. I think the more structure that he keeps everything the way he has been, listens to his coaches, I think the kid has a bright future in this sport. I think he's doing a great thing."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below (1:29):

Tony Ferguson spills beans on why he unblocked Paddy Pimblett on Instagram

Tony Ferguson also explained why he unblocked Paddy Pimblett on Instagram and basically squashed any animosity he may have had towards him.

In the aforementioned interview, Ferguson mentioned that he doesn't want to take anything too seriously and have any resentment or ill will and wants to continue to help grow the sport. He said:

"I never hated on [Pimblett]. I even unblocked him on Instagram... Yeah, for sure. So, I mean, when it goes into it, it's not about being sensitive and doing anything like this. It's growing the sport and having fun with it and not getting too personal with people, but going in a different way and a direction that we all want to see it grow." [1:49]

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview following his win over Tony Ferguson below:

