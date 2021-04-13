Tony Ferguson vs Jon Jones wrestling: Did the UFC stars compete against one another in college?

Tony Ferguson is no stranger to bizarre challenges, but the 37-year old may have gone a bit too far. Ferguson took to Twitter to reminisce about the junior college wrestling championship, where he claims to have wrestled Jon Jones,

Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath pic.twitter.com/VaGUrm25OX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2019

Did Tony Ferguson really wrestle Jon Jones?

When news of Tony Ferguson wrestling Jon Jones in college broke, it sent shockwaves within the MMA community. Given that the two fight in their respective weight classes, it seemed rather unearthly for the duo to square off in a wrestling contest. However, Tony Ferguson claims that he lost by only a point against the former light-heavyweight champion.

"I wrestled Jon Jones in college and I lost to him by one point. I bumped up two weight-classes for my team. You can ask him! He held my glasses one time and said 'you might not get this back.' I said 'do you want to wrestle for them?'. He said 'F**k that."

On coming to terms with the matter, Jon Jones seemed as surprised as the fans were, if not more. Posting on his Twitter handle in a response that was later deleted, Jones said:

“Wait, when did this beef start?!? I thought we were cool!! You over there feeling suicidal Tony?”

Following the statement, Jon Jones was met with heavy criticism from fans around the world for his insensitive comments about Ferguson's mental health issues. Looking to clear the air of any animosity, Jones retreated and said:

“Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys. Definitely knew nothing about my guy having any mental health issues, I do now though. I apologize for my response back to him and moving on"

Tony Ferguson is on a two-fight losing streak after being outclassed by both Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. But the 'Boogeyman' seems to be in no mood to settle just yet. Scheduled to face Beneil Dariush on May 15th for the UFC's famed 262 card, Tony Ferguson is expected to once again bring his high-flying style to the octagon.

