“Too perfect” - Fans marvel at the clinical technique Regian Eersel unleashed in world title defense against Sinsamut Klinmee

ONE Championship fans are still going crazy for Regian Eersel's crushing body-shot knockout against Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee.

After scoring a razor-close split decision victory in their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 3, Eersel returned to the ring for a rematch with 'Aquaman' at ONE Friday Fights 9 five months later. This time, 'The Immortal' ended things in a definitive fashion, landing a vicious left hook to the body just over the one-minute mark of round four:

"DEVASTATING. Can Regian Eersel uphold his phenomenal 22-win streak this Friday when he defends his lightweight kickboxing crown against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video?"

Fans continued to flip out over the brutal body blow in the Instagram comments, writing:

"The Immortal is coming for another soul"

"I knew he was going down after that shot... Too perfect"

"The amount of force Regian Eersel can generate from such small movements is insane"

"He had to consider the pain. That hurt. How much did it hurt? Respect for taking it. Respect for throwing it."

"We've all taken those shots. 'Nice one, kru... oh. Wait. Oh, okay... damn. Yeah... nice one. Give me a second...'"

Regian Eersel looks to extend his eight-year streak against newcomer Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21

When Regian Eersel steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 21, he'll do so while closing in on an incredible 2,500 days without a loss.

'The Immortal' has won 22 straight fights in a streak that dates back to 2016. Determined to end that legendary run is Alexis Nicolas, an undefeated French prospect ready to bring 26 pounds of gold to his native Paris. Nicolas made his promotional debut in January, earning a big win over Russian standout Magomed Magomedov. That victory moved him to 23-0, earning him a shot at Eersel's ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

Who comes out on top when the old lion meets the young lion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Poll : Who leaves ONE Fight Night 21 with the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship? Regian Eersel Alexis Nicolas 0 votes View Discussion