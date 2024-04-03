WATCH: Two-sport king Regian Eersel’s lethal one-shot knockout of Sinsamut Klinmee in Muay Thai world title defense

After escaping with a split decision against Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee in their first meeting, reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel left no question unanswered in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Running it back in The Land of Smiles, 'The Immortal' retained his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship, finishing Sinsamut with a vicious body-shot KO in the fourth round of their epic sequel.

"DEVASTATING. Can Regian Eersel uphold his phenomenal 22-win streak this Friday when he defends his lightweight kickboxing crown against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video?"

After following that up with a 46-second knockout of Dmitry Menshikov in the art of eight limbs, Regian Eersel will return to the world of kickboxing to defend his lightweight world title against undefeated French standout Alex Nicholas. The two strikers will headline ONE Championship's April 5 return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

Alexis Nicolas ready to take advantage of his golden opportunity against Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel goes into his latest world title defense riding an incredible 22-fight win streak that dates back to 2016. Determined to bring an end to that streak is a 25-year-old French star who will step on martial arts' biggest stage for the second time at ONE Fight Night 21.

Growing up in some of the roughest neighborhoods in Paris, 'Barboza' started kickboxing when he was 14 years old. A decade later, he had amassed a perfect 22-0 and an ISKA world championship. That earned him a spot on the ONE Championship roster, where he made the most of his promotional debut, dominating Magomed Magomedov en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Can Alexis Nicolas do what no man has been able to do for nearly a decade and dethrone 'The Immortal'?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

